|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 15 February 2024
|£30.91m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 15 February 2024
|£30.91m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|46,608,486
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 15 February 2024 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|66.32p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|66.32p
|Ordinary share price
|61.50p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(7.27%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 15/02/2024 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC
Equities
DSM
GB00BF0SCX52
Investment Trusts
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|61.95 GBX
|+0.73%
|-0.48%
|+5.90%
