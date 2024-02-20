|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 19 February 2024
|£31.18m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 19 February 2024
|£31.18m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|46,608,486
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 19 February 2024 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|66.90p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|66.90p
|Ordinary share price
|62.00p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(7.32%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 19/02/2024 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC
Equities
DSM
GB00BF0SCX52
Investment Trusts
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|62.72 GBX
|+1.16%
|+1.57%
|+7.21%
|Dec. 28
|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment proceeds with wind down
|AN
|Dec. 28
|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust proceeds with wind down
|AN
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+7.21%
|36 M $
|-2.67%
|14 041 M $
|+2.81%
|6 323 M $
|+9.85%
|4 401 M $
|+5.80%
|4 224 M $
|-14.50%
|3 753 M $
|-4.09%
|3 315 M $
|+1.73%
|2 987 M $
|+5.96%
|2 928 M $
|-2.01%
|2 919 M $