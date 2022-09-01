DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 August 2022 £39.46m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 August 2022 £39.46m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 49,519,882

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 August 2022 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 79.68p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 79.21p

Ordinary share price 60.80p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (23.70%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 31/08/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.

Portfolio summary: % of portfolio

1 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest) 12.96%

2 Cash and other net current assets 12.56%

3 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 8.29%

4 Hargreaves Services Plc 8.28%

5 Centaur Media Plc 7.47%

6 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 6.35%

7 Volex Plc 6.26%

8 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 6.00%

9 DigitalBox plc 5.83%

10 Synectics Plc 5.45%

11 Adept Technology Group Plc 4.22%

12 Tactus Holdings Limited 4.14%

13 Equals Group Plc 4.11%

14 National World Plc 3.76%

15 Theworks.co.uk Plc 1.43%

16 Norman Broadbent Plc 1.27%

17 Venture Life Group Plc 0.68%

18 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.30%

Other 0.64%