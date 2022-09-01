DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|
|Net Asset Values
|
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 August 2022
|£39.46m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 August 2022
|£39.46m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|49,519,882
|
|
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 August 2022 was:
|
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|79.68p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|79.21p
|
|
|Ordinary share price
|60.80p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(23.70%)
|
|
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 31/08/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Portfolio summary:
|% of portfolio
|1
|Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)
|12.96%
|2
|Cash and other net current assets
|12.56%
|3
|Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
|8.29%
|4
|Hargreaves Services Plc
|8.28%
|5
|Centaur Media Plc
|7.47%
|6
|Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
|6.35%
|7
|Volex Plc
|6.26%
|8
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc
|6.00%
|9
|DigitalBox plc
|5.83%
|10
|Synectics Plc
|5.45%
|11
|Adept Technology Group Plc
|4.22%
|12
|Tactus Holdings Limited
|4.14%
|13
|Equals Group Plc
|4.11%
|14
|National World Plc
|3.76%
|15
|Theworks.co.uk Plc
|1.43%
|16
|Norman Broadbent Plc
|1.27%
|17
|Venture Life Group Plc
|0.68%
|18
|Real Good Food Company Plc
|0.30%
|
|Other
|0.64%
|
|Total
|100.00%