DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|
|
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|
|
|Net Asset Values
|
|
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|
|
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 October 2022
|£34.51m
|
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 October 2022
|£34.51m
|
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|49,332,720
|
|
|
|
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 October 2022 was:
|
|
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|69.96p
|
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|69.96p
|
|
|
|
|Ordinary share price
|52.20p
|
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(25.38%)
|
|
|
|
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 31/10/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Portfolio summary:
|% of portfolio
|
|1
|Cash and other net current assets
|14.79%
|
|2
|Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)
|12.00%
|
|3
|Hargreaves Services Plc
|8.14%
|
|4
|Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
|8.04%
|
|5
|Centaur Media Plc
|7.38%
|
|6
|Volex Plc
|6.65%
|
|7
|DigitalBox plc
|6.00%
|
|8
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc
|5.69%
|
|9
|Synectics Plc
|5.57%
|
|10
|National World Plc
|5.11%
|
|11
|Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
|4.65%
|
|12
|Equals Group Plc
|4.59%
|
|13
|Adept Technology Group Plc
|3.75%
|
|14
|Tactus Holdings Limited
|3.32%
|
|15
|Theworks.co.uk Plc
|2.01%
|
|16
|Norman Broadbent Plc
|1.36%
|
|17
|Real Good Food Company Plc
|0.20%
|
|
|Other
|0.75%
|
|
|Total
|100.00%
|