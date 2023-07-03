|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 June 2023
|£35.23m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 June 2023
|£35.23m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|48,158,795
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 June 2023 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|73.14p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|72.76p
|Ordinary share price
|63.25p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(13.53%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 30/06/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
|Portfolio summary:
|% of portfolio
|1
|Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)
|12.01%
|2
|Centaur Media Plc
|8.94%
|3
|Volex Plc
|8.21%
|4
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc
|7.41%
|5
|Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
|7.32%
|6
|Hargreaves Services Plc
|6.89%
|7
|Journeo plc
|5.65%
|8
|Synectics Plc
|5.45%
|9
|National World Plc
|5.20%
|10
|Inspecs Group plc
|5.07%
|11
|Equals Group Plc
|4.70%
|12
|Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
|4.41%
|13
|DigitalBox plc
|4.41%
|14
|Cash and other net current assets
|3.94%
|15
|OnTheMarket plc
|3.60%
|16
|Tactus Holdings Limited
|2.80%
|17
|Theworks.co.uk Plc
|2.31%
|18
|Norman Broadbent Plc
|1.49%
|19
|Real Good Food Company Plc
|0.19%
|Total
|100.00%
DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio
Today at 10:40 am
Share
Share