|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 December 2023
|£31.20m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 December 2023
|£31.20m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|46,608,486
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 29 December 2023 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|66.94p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|66.94p
|Ordinary share price
|59.25p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(11.49%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 29/12/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
|Portfolio summary:
|% of portfolio
|1
|Cash and other net current assets
|18.06%
|2
|Centaur Media Plc
|9.88%
|3
|Volex Plc
|9.84%
|4
|Synectics Plc
|8.62%
|5
|Journeo plc
|8.04%
|6
|Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
|6.97%
|7
|Equals Group Plc
|6.50%
|8
|Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
|6.36%
|9
|Hargreaves Services Plc
|5.93%
|10
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc
|5.25%
|11
|National World Plc
|4.49%
|12
|Inspecs Group plc
|2.89%
|13
|Theworks.co.uk Plc
|2.39%
|14
|DigitalBox plc
|2.21%
|15
|Norman Broadbent Plc
|1.93%
|16
|Tactus Holdings Limited
|0.64%
|17
|Real Good Food Company Plc (Equity and Loan Notes, including accrued interest)
|0.00%
|Total
|100.00%
Official DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC press release
DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio
January 02, 2024 at 07:16 am EST
Share
Share
© GlobeNewswire - 2024