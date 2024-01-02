Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 December 2023£31.20m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 December 2023£31.20m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):46,608,486
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 29 December 2023 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*66.94p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*66.94p
  
Ordinary share price 59.25p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(11.49%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 29/12/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
   
   
Portfolio summary:% of portfolio
1Cash and other net current assets18.06%
2Centaur Media Plc9.88%
3Volex Plc9.84%
4Synectics Plc8.62%
5Journeo plc8.04%
6Flowtech Fluidpower Plc6.97%
7Equals Group Plc6.50%
8Fireangel Safety Technology Plc6.36%
9Hargreaves Services Plc 5.93%
10Ramsdens Holdings Plc5.25%
11National World Plc4.49%
12Inspecs Group plc2.89%
13Theworks.co.uk Plc2.39%
14DigitalBox plc2.21%
15Norman Broadbent Plc1.93%
16Tactus Holdings Limited0.64%
17Real Good Food Company Plc (Equity and Loan Notes, including accrued interest)0.00%
 Total100.00%