  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DSM   GB00BF0SCX52

DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(DSM)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-07 am EDT
52.20 GBX   -2.43%
01:14pDsm : Transaction in Own Shares
GL
07:08aDsm : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
10/06Dsm : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFunds 
Summary

DSM: Transaction in Own Shares

10/07/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc (the "Company")
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Transaction in Own Shares
7 October 2022

The Company announces that on 7 October 2022 it bought back 132,881 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each in the capital of the Company, at a price of 52.728 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase the number of Ordinary shares in issue, Ordinary shares held in treasury (which do not carry any voting rights) and total voting rights will be:

Ordinary Shares in issue (including treasury shares)55,550,002
Ordinary Shares held in treasury        6,163,001
TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS attached to Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares)49,387,001

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 49,387,001 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.


