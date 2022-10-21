Advanced search
DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(DSM)
51.63 GBX   -0.14%
07:10aDsm : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
DSM: Transaction in Own Shares

10/21/2022
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc (the "Company")
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Transaction in Own Shares
21 October 2022

The Company announces that on 21 October 2022 it bought back 10,771 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each in the capital of the Company, at a price of 51.63 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase the number of Ordinary shares in issue, Ordinary shares held in treasury (which do not carry any voting rights) and total voting rights will be:

Ordinary Shares in issue (including treasury shares)55,550,002
Ordinary Shares held in treasury        6,217,282
TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS attached to Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares)49,332,720

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 49,332,720 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.


