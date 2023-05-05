Advanced search
    DSM   GB00BF0SCX52

DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(DSM)
2023-05-05
65.25 GBX    0.00%
DSM: Transaction in Own Shares

05/05/2023 | 12:43pm EDT
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc (the "Company")
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Transaction in Own Shares
5 May 2023

The Company announces that on 5 May 2023 it bought back 25,238 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each in the capital of the Company, at a price of 65.00 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase the number of Ordinary shares in issue, Ordinary shares held in treasury (which do not carry any voting rights) and total voting rights will be:

Ordinary Shares in issue (including treasury shares)51,734,305
Ordinary Shares held in treasury        3,286,341
TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS attached to Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares)48,447,964

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 48,447,964 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.


