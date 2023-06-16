Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DSM   GB00BF0SCX52

DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(DSM)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:24 2023-06-16 am EDT
64.50 GBX    0.00%
12:39pDsm : Transaction in Own Shares
GL
08:12aDsm : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
06/15Dsm : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DSM: Transaction in Own Shares

06/16/2023 | 12:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc (the "Company")
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Transaction in Own Shares
16 June 2023

The Company announces that on 16 June 2023 it bought back 38,552 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each in the capital of the Company, at a price of 64.02 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase the number of Ordinary shares in issue, Ordinary shares held in treasury (which do not carry any voting rights) and total voting rights will be:

Ordinary Shares in issue (including treasury shares)51,734,305
Ordinary Shares held in treasury   3,403,773
TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS attached to Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares)48,330,532

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 48,330,532 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.


All news about DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
12:39pDsm : Transaction in Own Shares
GL
08:12aDsm : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
06/15Dsm : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
06/14Dsm : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
06/13Dsm : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
06/12Dsm : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
06/09Dsm : Transaction in Own Shares
GL
06/09Circ re.Proposed Related Party Transaction
GL
06/09Dsm : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
06/08Dsm : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
More news
Chart DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,65
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Hugh Graham Cazalet Aldous Chairman
Linda Kathryn Bell Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert William Lindsay Legget Senior Independent Director
William Dawkins Independent Non-Executive Director
Grant Leslie Whitehouse Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC12.76%40
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC-4.34%4 302
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP51.35%89
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer