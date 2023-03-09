Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Director/PDMR Shareholding
9 March 2023
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc (“the Company”) announces that it has been notified of market purchases and sale of shares on 9 March 2023 by Hugh Aldous, a non-executive director of the Company.
|Individual/Entity
|Purchase/
sale
|Shares
|Price per
share
|Hugh Aldous (ISA)
|Purchase
|30,000
|65.10p
|Closely associated person (Wife - Christabel Aldous)
|Purchase
|30,000
|65.03p
|Hugh Aldous
|Sale
|60,300
|65.00p
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Hugh Aldous
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.1P EACH
|
|Identification code
|ISIN: GB00BF0SCX52
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|(i) MARKET PURCHASE OF 30,000 ORDINARY SHARES (IN ISA)
(ii) MARKET PURCHASE OF 30,000 ORDINARY SHARES (BY WIFE)
(iii) MARKET SALE OF 60,300 ORDINARY SHARES
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
(i) £0.6510
(ii) £0.6503
(iii) £0.6500
|Volume(s)
30,000
30,000
60,300
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
|300 Ordinary shares (net sale)
£0.65
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|9 March 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)