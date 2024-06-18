Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc - Receives requisition for a general meeting to remove Hugh Aldous and Robert Legget as company directors and to appoint Rhys Summerton, Andre Tonkin and Paul Shackleton. Also seeks resolution to pause the announcement of any new dividend or return of capital until after the requisitioned general meeting as well as cancel the 12.00 pence interim dividend declared on May 28. Company says requisition is an attempt by 28% stakeholder Milkwood Capital Ltd to determine company management without conducting a formal acquisition. The company says shareholders should do nothing at this time as it investigates the legality of the requisition.
Current share price: 23.40 pence
12-month change: down 63%
By Aidan Lane, Alliance News reporter
