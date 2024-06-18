Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company's investment objective is to generate capital growth for shareholders over the long term from active involvement in a focused portfolio of United Kingdom micro-cap companies (those whose market capitalizations are under Â£150 million at the time of investment) targeting a compound return of 15% per annum over the long term. The Company's portfolio of investments typically comprises between 12 and 18 holdings. It typically seeks to hold between 3% and 25% of the equity of these investee companies, notwithstanding the ability to use debt instruments alongside equity. Typically, investments are appraised over a three to seven-year investment horizon. It invests in various sectors, including consumer discretionary, industrials, cash, support services, electrical equipment, financial services and telecommunications. The Company's investment manager is Downing LLP.

Sector Investment Trusts