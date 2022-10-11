Advanced search
    DSM   GB00BF0SCX52

DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(DSM)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-11 am EDT
52.50 GBX   -0.94%
Holding(s) in Company

10/11/2022 | 12:30pm EDT
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Notification of major holdings
11 October 2022

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify):
As part of a transaction between Foresight Group LLP and Downing LLP, the investment management agreements of Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc (formerly Downing ONE VCT plc) and Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc (formerly Downing FOUR VCT plc) were novated to Foresight Group LLP. This disclosure reflects this change. The beneficial owner of the shares which are the subject of this disclosure are unchanged.

X
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
NameDowning LLP
City and country of registered office (if applicable)London, England
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
NameThames Ventures VCT 2 plc (formerly Downing FOUR VCT plc)
City and country of registered office (if applicable)London, England
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:4/7/2022
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):10/10/2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
 % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached1.500%0.0001.500%743,750
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		22.260%0.0022.260% 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights% of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(DTR5.1)		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
GB00BF0SCX52743,75001.500%0
     
     
SUBTOTAL 8. A743,7501,.500%
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date		Exercise/
Conversion Period		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
n/an/an/an/an/a
     
     
  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1  
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date		Exercise/
Conversion Period		Physical or cash
Settlement		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
n/an/an/an/an/an/a
      
      
   SUBTOTAL 8.B.2  
 


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)		X
Name% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Downing Group LLP
Downing LLP		1.500%0.01.500%
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holdern/a
The number and % of voting rights heldn/a
The date until which the voting rights will be heldn/a
 
11. Additional information
Downing LLP continues to manage the Healthcare share class of Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc which is the residual holding disclosed above.


Place of completionLondon, UK
Date of completion10.10.22


