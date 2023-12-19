Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Notification of major holdings
19 December 2023

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
 
Identity of the issuer: DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

UK issuer 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
The investment manager of MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc & Premier Miton Worldwide Opportunities Fund has changed from Premier Fund Managers Ltd to AVI Global Investors (AVI)

X
Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: Premier Miton Group plc
City and country of registered office: Guildford, England
Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 15/12/2023
Date on which issuer notified: 18/12/2023
Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
 % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) | Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 0.0% | 0.0% | 0
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
9.96% | 9.96% 

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
A: Voting rights attached to shares
GB00BF0SCX520000
     
     
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
Premier Miton Group plc | Premier Miton Group Plc  
Premier Miton Group plc | Premier Asset Management Midco Ltd  
Premier Miton Group plc | Premier Asset Management Holdings Ltd  
Premier Miton Group plc | Premier Asset Management Limited  
Premier Miton Group plc | Premier Investment Group Ltd  
Premier Miton Group plc | Premier Fund Managers Ltd | 0.00%
 
Please note this notification is being made largely due to a transfer of duties from Premier Fund Managers Ltd to AVI Global Investors (AVI).


Place of completion: Guildford, UK
Date of completion: 18/12/2023