Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Doxee S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOX   IT0005394413

DOXEE S.P.A.

(DOX)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  10:19:28 2023-03-27 am EDT
8.900 EUR   +2.06%
11:12aDoxee, EUR2.9 million facility from MISE on robotics project
AN
03/02Titledoxee : the Board of Directors resolves to adopt the international accounting standards IAS/IFRS
PU
03/01Titledoxee : the Board of Directors resolves to adopt of the international accounting standards IAS/IFRS
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Doxee, EUR2.9 million facility from MISE on robotics project

03/27/2023 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Doxee Spa announced Monday that it has received official notification from MISE of the successful conclusion of the preliminary phase of the research and development project submitted by Doxee in May 2022 related to the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy's call for proposals through the Sustainable Growth Fund.

The total cost deemed eligible determined at the preliminary stage is EUR5.3 million to which corresponds a total facilitation of EUR2.9 million of which approximately EUR1.9 million is in the form of contribution to expenses and approximately EUR1.1 million in the form of subsidized financing.

Doxee has formalized the acceptance of the official communication received from the MISE, and in the coming days the innovation agreement concerning this proposal will be defined and finalized.

The funded project is in the field of artificial intelligence and robotics, allowing Doxee to enter the Customer Data Platform market. Specifically, "the proposed project has as its object the development of an innovative Customer Data Management Hub based on Cloud and Machine Learning technologies for the identification, through the analysis of user data, of new business needs and trends and for the better management of personal communications between service and/or utility provider companies and the customers themselves. The system will also be able to offer Open Data capabilities through its public extension, for the creation of an open ecosystem for the scientific community and users and users of data-driven socio/economic analysis," the company explains in a note.

Sergio Muratori Casali, CEO of Doxee, commented, "Obtaining the financing from MISE represents another important step in the path of development of new technologies that will enable a more agile digital transformation of SMEs and Public Administration. In particular, the integration of Customer Data Management Hub functionalities within the Doxee Platform® will produce the extension of these functionalities, constituting a technological unicum in the European and global arena, allowing us to enter a fast-growing global market with an expected CAGR of 33.70% between 2023 and 2030 according to estimates provided by Data Bridge Market Research."

Doxee trades in the green by 2.1 percent at EUR8.90 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about DOXEE S.P.A.
11:12aDoxee, EUR2.9 million facility from MISE on robotics project
AN
03/02Titledoxee : the Board of Directors resolves to adopt the international accounting standar..
PU
03/01Titledoxee : the Board of Directors resolves to adopt of the international accounting stan..
PU
03/01Doxee, P&S buys 3,500 of the company's own shares
AN
02/20ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Agatos bullish; GEL closes ..
AN
02/15Lleida, Doxee Sign Digital Security Deal
MT
02/06Handbags still down after Eurozone retail sales
AN
02/06Europeans down, German factory orders rise
AN
02/03Simest's strategic entry into the share capital of Doxee
AN
01/24Doxee S P A : Presentazione illustrata a Italian Day in Frankfurt organizzata da Polytems
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 26,9 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
Net income 2022 1,45 M 1,56 M 1,56 M
Net Debt 2022 1,41 M 1,52 M 1,52 M
P/E ratio 2022 49,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 74,3 M 79,9 M 79,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,81x
EV / Sales 2023 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 139
Free-Float 20,3%
Chart DOXEE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Doxee S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOXEE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,72 €
Average target price 13,37 €
Spread / Average Target 53,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Cavicchioli Vice Chairman & Partner
Sergio Muratori Casali Chairman & Partner
Guido Spagnoli Chief Financial Officer
Fabio Cavazzuti Chief Information & Security Officer
Robert Dosen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOXEE S.P.A.-12.80%80
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.43.34%190 060
CLOUDFLARE, INC.25.28%18 710
DYNATRACE, INC.2.17%11 311
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-18.40%6 045
NUTANIX, INC.-6.99%5 576
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer