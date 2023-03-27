Doxee, EUR2.9 million facility from MISE on robotics project

(Alliance News) - Doxee Spa announced Monday that it has received official notification from MISE of the successful conclusion of the preliminary phase of the research and development project submitted by Doxee in May 2022 related to the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy's call for proposals through the Sustainable Growth Fund.

The total cost deemed eligible determined at the preliminary stage is EUR5.3 million to which corresponds a total facilitation of EUR2.9 million of which approximately EUR1.9 million is in the form of contribution to expenses and approximately EUR1.1 million in the form of subsidized financing.

Doxee has formalized the acceptance of the official communication received from the MISE, and in the coming days the innovation agreement concerning this proposal will be defined and finalized.

The funded project is in the field of artificial intelligence and robotics, allowing Doxee to enter the Customer Data Platform market. Specifically, "the proposed project has as its object the development of an innovative Customer Data Management Hub based on Cloud and Machine Learning technologies for the identification, through the analysis of user data, of new business needs and trends and for the better management of personal communications between service and/or utility provider companies and the customers themselves. The system will also be able to offer Open Data capabilities through its public extension, for the creation of an open ecosystem for the scientific community and users and users of data-driven socio/economic analysis," the company explains in a note.

Sergio Muratori Casali, CEO of Doxee, commented, "Obtaining the financing from MISE represents another important step in the path of development of new technologies that will enable a more agile digital transformation of SMEs and Public Administration. In particular, the integration of Customer Data Management Hub functionalities within the Doxee Platform® will produce the extension of these functionalities, constituting a technological unicum in the European and global arena, allowing us to enter a fast-growing global market with an expected CAGR of 33.70% between 2023 and 2030 according to estimates provided by Data Bridge Market Research."

Doxee trades in the green by 2.1 percent at EUR8.90 per share.

