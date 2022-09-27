Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Doxee S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOX   IT0005394413

DOXEE S.P.A.

(DOX)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-09-26 am EDT
9.780 EUR    0.00%
02:01aDoxee : Revenues continue to grow in the first half of 2022
PU
09/26Titledoxee : Revenues continue to grow in first half of 2022
PU
09/13Doxee S P A : acquires 90% of infinica gmbh, a company operating in CCM, with an option on the remaining 10%
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Doxee: Revenues continue to grow in the first half of 2022

09/27/2022 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Board of Directors of Doxee approved the Consolidated InterimFinancial Report at 30 June 2022, audited on a voluntary and limited basis.

Revenues from Salestotalled Euro 11.1 million, rising by +21% from Euro 9.1 million at 30 June 2021. The product linethat contributed the most to the increase in revenues from sales was the document experience line, which generated Euro 7.2 million in revenues, up by 20.4% from Euro 6.0 million at 30 June 2021.

The Value of Production also recorded a significant increase of 27% compared to Euro 11.6 million at 30 June 2021, settling at Euro 14.7 million and thus the Contribution Margin which stood at Euro 8.4 million, an increase of 31,4%, compared to Euro 6.4 million at 30 June 2021, thanks to the increasing efficiency of internal processes.

Sergio Muratori Casali, Doxee's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "In the first half of 2022, Doxee remained a key player in digitization processes for companies and public administrations, acquiring new customers and successfully running upselling initiatives that enabled it to increase the value of production by more than 25% compared to the same period of the previous year. Building on the results achieved in the first six months of the year, we further increased our strategic investments in the R&D and HR areas that we believe are key to strengthening our organizational structure and improving the efficiency of internal processes, especially given the highly innovative market in which we operate. With respect to the R&D area, during the period, we focused on continuing the development of the third release of the Doxee Platform® in line with the defined roadmap. This technological asset is the enabler of the entire range of our products. Furthermore, we made further investments geared towards the integration of internal systems and the strengthening of the sales team. Thanks to these activities, we pursue our growth plan in line with our development strategy, both through organic growth and M&As, with the aim of becoming one of Europe's key players in CCM digitization. Over the next few months, after completing the acquisition of 90% of Infinica GmbH (an Austrian company active in the CCM sector), we will focus on the technological integration and development of the DACH and CEE markets, leveraging the positive impact of this transaction on Doxee as a result of the many and major synergies identified".

The full text of the press release is available in the Investor Relation section.

Disclaimer

Doxee S.p.A. published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 06:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DOXEE S.P.A.
02:01aDoxee : Revenues continue to grow in the first half of 2022
PU
09/26Titledoxee : Revenues continue to grow in first half of 2022
PU
09/13Doxee S P A : acquires 90% of infinica gmbh, a company operating in CCM, with an option on..
PU
09/13Doxee S.p.A. signed a binding agreement to acquire 90% stake in Infinica from Herbert L..
CI
09/09Doxee S P A : will sponsor Forum Banca 2022
PU
09/06Doxee S P A : TitleInformation on the purchase of treasury shares
PU
09/05Doxee S P A : among the main protagonists in the IDC Marketscape for CCM in the world 2022..
PU
08/01Doxee S P A : has been named among significant CCM providers in the 2022 Aspire CCM-CXM Le..
PU
07/25Doxee S P A : TitleInformation on the purchase of treasury shares
PU
07/18Doxee S P A : TitleInformation on the purchase of treasury shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 27,6 M 26,6 M 26,6 M
Net income 2022 1,65 M 1,59 M 1,59 M
Net Debt 2022 0,73 M 0,71 M 0,71 M
P/E ratio 2022 48,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 77,0 M 74,3 M 74,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,82x
EV / Sales 2023 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 125
Free-Float 25,5%
Chart DOXEE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Doxee S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOXEE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,78 €
Average target price 14,10 €
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Cavicchioli Vice Chairman & Partner
Sergio Muratori Casali Chairman & Partner
Guido Spagnoli Chief Financial Officer
Fabio Cavazzuti Chief Information & Security Officer
Robert Dosen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOXEE S.P.A.-21.13%74
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-42.42%146 174
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-58.61%17 611
DYNATRACE, INC.-44.99%9 540
QUALYS, INC.2.70%5 406
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-51.17%5 100