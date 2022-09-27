Doxee: Revenues continue to grow in the first half of 2022

The Board of Directors of

approved the Consolidated

Interim

Financial Report at 30 June 2022, audited on a voluntary and limited basis.

Revenues from Salestotalled Euro 11.1 million, rising by +21% from Euro 9.1 million at 30 June 2021. The product linethat contributed the most to the increase in revenues from sales was the document experience line, which generated Euro 7.2 million in revenues, up by 20.4% from Euro 6.0 million at 30 June 2021.

The Value of Production also recorded a significant increase of 27% compared to Euro 11.6 million at 30 June 2021, settling at Euro 14.7 million and thus the Contribution Margin which stood at Euro 8.4 million, an increase of 31,4%, compared to Euro 6.4 million at 30 June 2021, thanks to the increasing efficiency of internal processes.

Sergio Muratori Casali, Doxee's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "In the first half of 2022, Doxee remained a key player in digitization processes for companies and public administrations, acquiring new customers and successfully running upselling initiatives that enabled it to increase the value of production by more than 25% compared to the same period of the previous year. Building on the results achieved in the first six months of the year, we further increased our strategic investments in the R&D and HR areas that we believe are key to strengthening our organizational structure and improving the efficiency of internal processes, especially given the highly innovative market in which we operate. With respect to the R&D area, during the period, we focused on continuing the development of the third release of the Doxee Platform® in line with the defined roadmap. This technological asset is the enabler of the entire range of our products. Furthermore, we made further investments geared towards the integration of internal systems and the strengthening of the sales team. Thanks to these activities, we pursue our growth plan in line with our development strategy, both through organic growth and M&As, with the aim of becoming one of Europe's key players in CCM digitization. Over the next few months, after completing the acquisition of 90% of Infinica GmbH (an Austrian company active in the CCM sector), we will focus on the technological integration and development of the DACH and CEE markets, leveraging the positive impact of this transaction on Doxee as a result of the many and major synergies identified".

