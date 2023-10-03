Doxee SpA is an Italy-based multinational high-tech company offering products for customer communications management (CCM), digital customer experience, and dematerialization. It helps companies innovate the relationship with their customers by transforming the customer experience using digital technologies such as machine learning and natural language processing. The Company offers a complete set of cloud-based products dedicated to customer communication through three product lines: Doxee dx or document experience, dedicated to document production and distribution; Doxee px or paperless experience, which offers services for the dematerialization of processes, such as electronic invoicing or legally compliant digital storage and Doxee ix or interactive experience, dedicated to digital customer experience with the Doxee Pvideo and Doxee Pweb products.