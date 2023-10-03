Investor Presentation Mid Year 2023
Sergio Muratori Casali
CEO
Guido Spagnoli
CFO
Modena
Mid Year Financial Results,
October, 2023
1H 2023 Results & Overview
Market slowdown impacted profitability…but not the investments to increase scalability and to create a European one company
Key financials
Revenues € 12.1 Mn, + 9.9% vs H1 2022 EBITDA (€ 0.5 Mn) vs € 1.5 Mn
Net Result (€ 3.2 Mn) vs € 0.3 Mn
Net Financial Debt at € 18 Mn vs € 14 Mn as
of 31.12.2022
Highlights
- Recurring revenue stable at 70% and Low Churn rate 1.5
- Awarded INPS Tender with Postel (3 years contract)
- First release of Doxee Unified Platform (with Infinica Modules)
- Integrated offering ready for DACH market and customer base, launched on 21 Sept through Infinica & Doxee event
- Doxee certified B Corp
- Doxee methodology for CO2 emissions validated by RINA
- Doxee named as a Strong Contender in the 2023 SPARK Matrix™ forAccounts Receivable Applications
Impacts on profitability
- Clients' investments delay due to hard macro conditions resulted in revenues below expectations and impacted the
Group's profitability
- Investments to execute the Doxee Platform continued: benefits in terms of productivity improvement and efficiency expected from H1 2024
- Infinica's integration ongoing, to be completed in H1 2024
Mid Year Financial Results, October, 2023
Investor Presentation
Consolidated Revenues Breakdown
CAGR 23%
PRODUCT LINE GROWTH
9.1
H1 2021
H1 2023 (€/mln)
7.7
H1 2022
H1 2023
6.0
CAGR -16%
CAGR 14%
1.8
1.8
1.5
1.7
1.3
1.3
10% REVENUES GROWTH
below the forecast due to PA and Tier 1 clients' orders delay to H2 or
2024
- 1.8 MLN INFINICA REVENUE
CONTRIBUTION
up and cross selling potential still not exploited
px
BY PRODUCT LINES
14%
dx 11%
px
ix
dx
ix
GEOGRAPHICAL AREA
10% 73%
Italy
UE
17%
75%
NEW COMMERCIAL & FRAMEWORK AGREEMENTS SIGNED
Projects to be developed starting from H2
LAUNCH OF THE INTEGRATED OFFERING
In progress Infinica's interactive on demand components integration into the Doxee Platform3@
Mid Year Financial Results, October, 2023
Investor Presentation
1H 2023 Financial Highlights
PROFIT & LOSS
1H 2023
1H 2022
Sales Revenues
12.1
11.1
Value of Production
13.8
12.7
Contribution Margin
6.4
6.4
EBITDA
(0.5)
1.5
EBITDA margin (%)
n.a.
12%
EBIT
(2.6)
0.1
Net Income
(3.2)
0.3
BALANCE SHEET
1H 2023
FY 2022
Net Working Capital
(0.8)
0.0
Fixed Assets
31.1
29.6
Net Capital Employed
28.3
27.8
Net Financial Debt
18.0
14.4
Shareholders' Equity
10.3
13.4
- 2023 H1 Revenues amounted to €12.1 mln: document experience €9.1 mln, interactive experience €1.7 mln, product line paperless experience €1.3 mln.
- EBITDA negative to € (0.5) due to a slowdowbn in the revenues growth and additional costs incurred by the integration of Infinica.
- Net income stood at € (3.2) mln (€ 0.3 mln in 2022 H1) due to the increase in amortization and in financial costs and impacts on business
- Net Working Capital stood at € (0.8) mln, decreasing in comparison with 2022 as a resul of an increase in DPO.
- Fixed Assets stood at €31.1 mln. The most significant item are Intangibles (€ 29.6 mln). In intangibles the most relevant are Development costs, for € 8.8 mln, Assets under construction, for € 8.0 mln.and goodwill for € 7.7 mln
- Net financial debt reached in 2023 H1 € 18.2 mln, as a result of negative cash flows
Mid Year Financial Results, October, 2023
Investor Presentation
EBITDA Bridge
(€/mln)
Increase
Decrease
Total
EBITDA
SALES
OTHER
DIRECT
INDIRECT
CAPEX
R&D
EBITDA
1H 2022
REVENUES
REVENUES
COSTS
COSTS
COSTS
1H 2023
- The increase in costs must be interpreted in light of the different size of the Group which as of 06/30/2023 also includes the company Infinica
- Since the integration process is still ongoing, the increased costs incurred have not yet been fully reflected in terms of revenues
- The performance of the first months of H2 suggests a recovery in margins by the end of the year
Mid Year Financial Results, October, 2023
Investor Presentation
