  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Doxee S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOX   IT0005394413

DOXEE S.P.A.

(DOX)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-07-08 am EDT
11.50 EUR    0.00%
Doxee S p A : TitleDisclosure on the Purchase of Own shares

07/11/2022 | 04:54am EDT
Doxee: Information on the purchase of treasury shares

Modena, July 11th , 2022

Doxee (DOX:IM), an innovative SME listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market and a leading high-tech multinational company offering products in the areas of Customer Communications Management, Digital Customer Experience, and Paperless products, regarding the share buyback program initiated on May 16, 2022 in execution of the resolution of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2022, announces that in the period between July 5, 2022 and July 6, 2022, first and last day included, it purchased a total of no. 500 treasury shares, equal to 0.006% of the share capital, at an average price of EUR 11,40 per share, on Euronext Growth Milan for a total value of EUR 5,700.00.

The purchase of treasury shares was carried out through Integrae SIM S.p.A., in compliance with the applicable provisions of law and regulations and in accordance with the terms and conditions contained in the authorization to purchase and dispose of treasury shares granted by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting.

The following table provides details of the purchases made during the above-mentioned period:

Details of operations

Date of Operation

Time

Quantity

Price (€)

Countervalue (€)

% Share

Capital

05/07/2022

09:38

250

11,50

2.875,00

0,003%

06/07/2022

10:29

250

11,30

2.825,00

0,003%

TOTAL

500

11,40

5.700,00

0,006%

As a result of these transactions, as of July 6, 2022, DOXEE holds a total of 96,750 treasury shares, equal to 1.213% of the share capital.

This press release is available on www.doxee.comin the Investor Relations area and on www.1info.it

DOXEE

Doxee (DOX:IM - ISIN IT0005394413) is a multinational hi-tech company and a leading provider of products for Customer Communications Management (CCM), Digital Customer Experience and Dematerialization. Doxee offers innovative technology products based on Doxee's proprietary platform and delivered in cloud mode to over 200 Enterprise companies to ensure scalability, flexibility and reliability for mission-critical processes. Doxee products are a powerful tool for dynamic innovating communication strategies between the company and its customers, since they enable the creation of personalized and interactive relationships using digital machine learning and natural language processing technologies. For more than 10 years, the company has invested 13% of its revenues in Research & Development, with the goal of ensuring technological excellence and reliability. In addition to our constant commitment to R&D, Doxee promotes a working environment where our young peoplehighly educated and technologically skilled are the key to boost innovation from within. Doxee is

1

an innovative SME headquartered in Modena, and offices located in Milan, Rome and Catanzaro, Italy, in the Czech Republic, Slovak Republic and the United States. www.doxee.com

CONTACTS

DOXEE | T +39 059 88680 INVESTOR RELATIONS MANAGER

Maria Elisa Biolo | investor.relations@doxee.com | Viale Virgilio 48b - 41123 Modena

CDR COMMUNICATION | T +39 02 8404 1412

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Vincenza Colucci, vincenza.colucci@cdr-communication.it

Eleonora Nicolini, eleonora.nicolini@crd-communication.it

IR TOP CONSULTING | T +39 0245473884

FINANCIAL MEDIA RELATIONS

Domenico Gentile, d.gentile@irtop.com

Antonio Buozzi, a.buozzi@irtop.com

INTEGRAE SIM | T +39 02 39448386

Euronext Growth Advisor | info@integraesim.it

Via Meravigli 13 - 20123 Milano

2

Disclaimer

Doxee S.p.A. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 08:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
