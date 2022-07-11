Doxee S p A : TitleDisclosure on the Purchase of Own shares

Doxee: Information on the purchase of treasury shares

Modena, July 11th , 2022

Doxee (DOX:IM), an innovative SME listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market and a leading high-tech multinational company offering products in the areas of Customer Communications Management, Digital Customer Experience, and Paperless products, regarding the share buyback program initiated on May 16, 2022 in execution of the resolution of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2022, announces that in the period between July 5, 2022 and July 6, 2022, first and last day included, it purchased a total of no. 500 treasury shares, equal to 0.006% of the share capital, at an average price of EUR 11,40 per share, on Euronext Growth Milan for a total value of EUR 5,700.00.

The purchase of treasury shares was carried out through Integrae SIM S.p.A., in compliance with the applicable provisions of law and regulations and in accordance with the terms and conditions contained in the authorization to purchase and dispose of treasury shares granted by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting.

The following table provides details of the purchases made during the above-mentioned period:

Details of operations

Date of Operation Time Quantity Price (€) Countervalue (€) % Share Capital 05/07/2022 09:38 250 11,50 2.875,00 0,003% 06/07/2022 10:29 250 11,30 2.825,00 0,003% TOTAL 500 11,40 5.700,00 0,006%

As a result of these transactions, as of July 6, 2022, DOXEE holds a total of 96,750 treasury shares, equal to 1.213% of the share capital.

DOXEE

Doxee (DOX:IM - ISIN IT0005394413) is a multinational hi-tech company and a leading provider of products for Customer Communications Management (CCM), Digital Customer Experience and Dematerialization. Doxee offers innovative technology products based on Doxee's proprietary platform and delivered in cloud mode to over 200 Enterprise companies to ensure scalability, flexibility and reliability for mission-critical processes. Doxee products are a powerful tool for dynamic innovating communication strategies between the company and its customers, since they enable the creation of personalized and interactive relationships using digital machine learning and natural language processing technologies. For more than 10 years, the company has invested 13% of its revenues in Research & Development, with the goal of ensuring technological excellence and reliability. In addition to our constant commitment to R&D, Doxee promotes a working environment where our young peoplehighly educated and technologically skilled are the key to boost innovation from within.

