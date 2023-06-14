Doxee S p A : TitleDoxee awarded INPS tender with Postel for the provision of personalized and interactive videos

DOXEE: AWARDED INPS TENDER IN RTI WITH POSTEL FOR THE

PROVISION OF PERSONALIZED AND INTERACTIVE VIDEOS

The Framework Agreement aims to promote the digital transformation

and simplification of public administration.

Modena, 14th June, 2023

Doxee (DOX: IM), a leading high-tech multinational company offering products in the areas of Customer Communications Management (CCM), Digital Customer Experience, and Paperless, announces that it has been awarded in in a Temporary Grouping of Companies ("RTI") together with Postel S.p.A. as Agent, document company of the Poste Italiane Group offering document management and communication services to support public and private companies, the tender announced by INPS (Istituto Nazionale Previdenza Sociale - National Institute for Social Security), for a 4-yearFramework Agreement concerning the "Service aimed at creating personalized and interactive videos."

The tender is financed from the resources of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) aimed at enabling a more agile digital transformation of SMEs and public administration.

The total award amount is EUR 1.8 million, divided into EUR 300,000 for 2023, EUR 600,000 for 2024, EUR 600,000 for 2025 and EUR 300,000 for 2026.

The division of the amounts between Postel and Doxee will be defined when the framework agreement is concluded, which is expected to be signed in July 2023, and that provides for the creation of personalized, interactive videos based on the patented Doxee Pvideo® technology, marketed through the PostelVIDEO solution, under the longstanding agreement between Postel and Doxee for exclusive use reserved for the Central Public Administration sector.

Sergio Muratori Casali, CEO of Doxee, commented, "We are proud to offer INPS our technological contribution and value through the development of digital communication projects that place the citizen at the centre, with the aim of fostering better accessibility to the services offered, timeliness of information and unique experiences of multi-channel interaction according to one's profile and needs. For us at Doxee, it is important to be among the protagonists of this strategic agreement, which is fully in line with the NRRP and is enriched by the important value contribution born from the close collaboration with Postel, which allows us to establish ourselves as an ideal reference partner in the complex processes of digitization of public bodies. Moreover, there is no doubt that the features of personalization and interactivity are factors that decisively differentiate our technology from traditional communication tools."