Doxee S p A : TitleDoxee awarded INPS tender with Postel for the provision of personalized and interactive videos

06/14/2023 | 04:41pm EDT
DOXEE: AWARDED INPS TENDER IN RTI WITH POSTEL FOR THE
PROVISION OF PERSONALIZED AND INTERACTIVE VIDEOS
The Framework Agreement aims to promote the digital transformation
and simplification of public administration.
Modena, 14th June, 2023
Doxee (DOX: IM), a leading high-tech multinational company offering products in the areas of Customer Communications Management (CCM), Digital Customer Experience, and Paperless, announces that it has been awarded in in a Temporary Grouping of Companies ("RTI") together with Postel S.p.A. as Agent, document company of the Poste Italiane Group offering document management and communication services to support public and private companies, the tender announced by INPS (Istituto Nazionale Previdenza Sociale - National Institute for Social Security), for a 4-yearFramework Agreement concerning the "Service aimed at creating personalized and interactive videos."
The tender is financed from the resources of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) aimed at enabling a more agile digital transformation of SMEs and public administration.
The total award amount is EUR 1.8 million, divided into EUR 300,000 for 2023, EUR 600,000 for 2024, EUR 600,000 for 2025 and EUR 300,000 for 2026.
The division of the amounts between Postel and Doxee will be defined when the framework agreement is concluded, which is expected to be signed in July 2023, and that provides for the creation of personalized, interactive videos based on the patented Doxee Pvideo® technology, marketed through the PostelVIDEO solution, under the longstanding agreement between Postel and Doxee for exclusive use reserved for the Central Public Administration sector.
Sergio Muratori Casali, CEO of Doxee, commented, "We are proud to offer INPS our technological contribution and value through the development of digital communication projects that place the citizen at the centre, with the aim of fostering better accessibility to the services offered, timeliness of information and unique experiences of multi-channel interaction according to one's profile and needs. For us at Doxee, it is important to be among the protagonists of this strategic agreement, which is fully in line with the NRRP and is enriched by the important value contribution born from the close collaboration with Postel, which allows us to establish ourselves as an ideal reference partner in the complex processes of digitization of public bodies. Moreover, there is no doubt that the features of personalization and interactivity are factors that decisively differentiate our technology from traditional communication tools."
Doxee Pvideo® technology combines the attractiveness of video format, the simplification of messages, and the use of direct and effective language facilitating the accessibility and use of digital services offered by the Public Administration, thus making the experience positive for the recipient. For Public Authorities, the digital transformation of communication will improve the delivery of services to citizens through simplified and more efficient processes.
Alongside this innovative approach to communication is the strong collaboration between Postel and Doxee, which is aimed at supporting Public Administrations in the evolution of their ability to relate to citizens, who will be able to benefit, with increasing frequency, from digital services, rapid access to information that is relevant to them, and bi-directional communications, thanks to the ability of Doxee's patented technology to combine personalized videos with interactivity.
For some time now, Doxee and Postel have been collaborating with various Public Entities, for the implementation of several innovative projects dedicated to designing communications in personalized video format with customized content to enhance the information and services intended for individual users based on their specific needs.
DOXEE
Doxee (DOX:IM - ISIN IT0005394413) is a multinational hi-tech company and a leading provider of products for Customer Communications Management (CCM), Digital Customer Experience and Dematerialization. Doxee offers innovative technology products based on Doxee's proprietary platform and delivered in cloud mode to over 200 Enterprise companies to ensure scalability, flexibility and reliability for mission-critical processes. Doxee products are a powerful tool for dynamic innovating communication strategies between the company and its customers, since they enable the creation of personalized and interactive relationships using digital machine learning and natural language processing technologies. For more than 10 years, the company has invested 13% of its revenues in Research & Development, with the goal of ensuring technological excellence and reliability. In addition to our constant commitment to R&D, Doxee promotes a working environment where our young people highly educated and technologically skilled are the key to boost innovation from within. Doxee is a Benefit Corporation and innovative SME headquartered in Modena, and offices located in Milan, Rome and Catanzaro, Italy, in the Czech Republic, Slovak Republic and the United States. More info at www.doxee.com
