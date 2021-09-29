Log in
    DOX   IT0005394413

DOXEE S.P.A.

(DOX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Doxee S p A : TitleDoxee participates in AIM Investor Day organized by Irtop Consulting

09/29/2021 | 06:12am EDT
Doxee participates in AIM Investor Day

organized by Irtop Consulting

Modena, September 29, 2021

Doxee (DOX: IM), a high-tech multinational leader in offering products in the Customer Communications Management (CCM), Digital Customer Experience and Paperless fields, announces that on 5 October 2021 at 9.00 am it will participate in the 8th edition of AIM INVESTOR DAY , the virtual road-show organized by IR Top Consulting.

Sergio Muratori Casali, CEO of Doxee, will illustrate the 1H 2021 economic-financial results and strategic development.

La corporate presentation will be available on the website www.doxee.com, in the "Investor Relations/Presentations" section.

Registration to the event is required: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-rTsMwRCTUaRiR16mongYg

The Company, pursuant to art. 17 of the AIM Issuers Regulation, will update the 2021 corporate events calendar, with indication of the date on which the Web Conference will be held, available on the Company's website www.doxee.comin the Investor Relations> Events Calendar section.

This press release is available on www.doxee.com and on 1info.it.

About Doxee

Doxee (DOX:IM - ISIN IT0005394413) is a multinational hi-tech company and a leading provider of products for Customer Communications Management (CCM), Digital Customer Experience and Dematerialization. Doxee offers innovative technology products based on Doxee's proprietary platform and delivered in cloud mode to over 200 Enterprise companies to ensure scalability, flexibility and reliability for mission-critical processes. Doxee products are a powerful tool for dynamic innovating communication strategies between the company and its customers, since they enable the creation of personalized and interactive relationships using digital machine learning and natural language processing technologies. For more than 10 years, the company has invested 13% of its revenues in Research & Development, with the goal of ensuring technological excellence and reliability. In addition to our constant commitment to R&D, Doxee promotes a working environment where our young people highly educated and technologically skilled are the key to boost innovation from within. Doxee is an innovative SME headquartered in Modena, and offices located in Milan, Rome and Catanzaro, Italy, in the Czech Republic, Slovak Republic and the United States. www.doxee.com

CONTACTS

DOXEE | T: +39 059 88680 INVESTOR RELATIONS MANAGER Maria Elisa Biolo | investor.relations@doxee.com | Viale Virgilio 48b - 41123 Modena

IR TOP CONSULTING | T +39 0245473884 INVESTOR RELATIONS Maria Antonietta Pireddu| m.pireddu@irtop.com

FINANCIAL MEDIA RELATIONS Domenico Gentile, d.gentile@irtop.com│Antonio Buozzi, a.buozzi@irtop.com

INTEGRAE SIM | T +39 02 87208720 | NomAd | info@integraesim.it Via Meravigli 13 - 20123 Milan

Disclaimer

Doxee S.p.A. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 10:11:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
