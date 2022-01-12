Log in
    DOX   IT0005394413

DOXEE S.P.A.

(DOX)
  Report
Doxee S p A : TitleDoxee receives 836,000 In funding from the Emilia-Romagna region

01/12/2022 | 04:56am EST
DOXEE: RECEIVES €836,000 IN FUNDING FROM THE EMILIA-

ROMAGNA REGION

The project supports the secure digital preservation of documents in

the cloud

Modena, January 10, 2022

Doxee (DOX: IM), a leading high-tech multinational provider of Customer Communications Management (CCM), Digital Customer Experience, and Paperless products, announces that it has received funding provided for in the announcement for "Attracting investments in Emilia-Romagna. Regional agreements for growth and development - Call 2021 in implementation of art. 6 of Regional Law no. 14/2014" in the form of a non-repayable contribution in the amount of € 835,944.61 on a Company expenditure of € 2,130,083.50.

The funded project provides for the secure digital storage of documents in the cloud. The proposed project is intended to create a next-generation electronic storage system that ensures the inalterability of data and high levels of security, availability, and accessibility. This component of the storage system, which is based on homomorphic encryption and blockchain technology, will support the digitization of business processes for SMEs, extending the target of the Doxee offer.

Sergio Muratori Casali, CEO di Doxee, commented: "Obtaining funding from the Emilia Romagna Region brings us closer to our goal of developing new technologies that will facilitate digital transformation in small- and medium-sized enterprises and thereby will help attract qualified employment to our area in the coming years. The secure digital storage of documents is a fundamental element for SME growth, and it's part of a worldwide Privacy Management software and services market with a projected growth of 14% CAGR over 2021-20281."

____________________

1Source: Verified Market Research reports that the global Privacy Management Software and Services market was $671.85 M in 2020 and is projected to reach $1,886.44 M in 2028, growing at 13.80% CAGR during the period of 2021-2028.

This press release is available on www.doxee.comin the Investor Relationsarea and on www.1info.it

DOXEE

Doxee (DOX:IM - ISIN IT0005394413) is a multinational hi-tech company and a leading provider of products for Customer Communications Management (CCM), Digital Customer Experience and Dematerialization. Doxee offers innovative technology products based on Doxee's proprietary platform and delivered in cloud mode to over 200 Enterprise companies to ensure scalability, flexibility and reliability for mission-critical processes. Doxee products are a powerful tool for dynamic innovating communication strategies between the company and its customers, since they enable the creation of personalized and interactive relationships using digital machine learning and natural language processing technologies. For more than 10 years, the company has invested 13% of its revenues in Research & Development, with the goal of ensuring technological excellence and reliability. In addition to our constant commitment to R&D, Doxee promotes a working environment where our young people highly educated and technologically skilled are the key to boost innovation

from within. Doxee is an innovative SME headquartered in Modena, and offices located in Milan, Rome and Catanzaro, Italy, in the Czech Republic, Slovak Republic and the United States. www.doxee.com

CONTACTS

DOXEE | T: +39 059 88680

INVESTOR RELATIONS MANAGER

Maria Elisa Biolo | investor.relations@doxee.com | Viale Virgilio 48b - 41123 Modena

CDR COMMUNICATION | T: +39 02 8404 1412

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Vincenza Colucci, vincenza.colucci@cdr-communication.it

Giulia Loria, giulia.loria@cdr-communication.it

IR TOP CONSULTING | T +39 0245473884

FINANCIAL MEDIA RELATIONS

Domenico Gentile, d.gentile@irtop.com

Antonio Buozzi, a.buozzi@irtop.com

INTEGRAE SIM | T +39 02 87208720

Euronext Growth Advisor | info@integraesim.it| Via Meravigli 13 - 20123 Milano

Disclaimer

Doxee S.p.A. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 09:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
