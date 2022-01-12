Doxee S p A : TitleDoxee receives 836,000 In funding from the Emilia-Romagna region

DOXEE: RECEIVES €836,000 IN FUNDING FROM THE EMILIA-

ROMAGNA REGION

The project supports the secure digital preservation of documents in

the cloud

Modena, January 10, 2022

Doxee (DOX: IM), a leading high-tech multinational provider of Customer Communications Management (CCM), Digital Customer Experience, and Paperless products, announces that it has received funding provided for in the announcement for "Attracting investments in Emilia-Romagna. Regional agreements for growth and development - Call 2021 in implementation of art. 6 of Regional Law no. 14/2014" in the form of a non-repayable contribution in the amount of € 835,944.61 on a Company expenditure of € 2,130,083.50.

The funded project provides for the secure digital storage of documents in the cloud. The proposed project is intended to create a next-generation electronic storage system that ensures the inalterability of data and high levels of security, availability, and accessibility. This component of the storage system, which is based on homomorphic encryption and blockchain technology, will support the digitization of business processes for SMEs, extending the target of the Doxee offer.

Sergio Muratori Casali, CEO di Doxee, commented: "Obtaining funding from the Emilia Romagna Region brings us closer to our goal of developing new technologies that will facilitate digital transformation in small- and medium-sized enterprises and thereby will help attract qualified employment to our area in the coming years. The secure digital storage of documents is a fundamental element for SME growth, and it's part of a worldwide Privacy Management software and services market with a projected growth of 14% CAGR over 2021-20281."

____________________

1Source: Verified Market Research reports that the global Privacy Management Software and Services market was $671.85 M in 2020 and is projected to reach $1,886.44 M in 2028, growing at 13.80% CAGR during the period of 2021-2028.

