Doxee S p A : TitleDoxee starts the buy-back plan

Doxee starts the buy-back plan

11/04/2020 | 12:16pm EST

DOXEE STARTS THE BUY-BACK PLAN

Information on purchase of own shares

Modena, November 3, 2020

Doxee (DOX:IM), a leading high-tech multinational company offering products in the areas of Customer Communications Management (CCM), Digital Customer Experience, and Paperless, announces that it has launched the treasury share purchase program approved by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 29, 2020, through the purchase of 2,000 shares equal to 0.028% of the share capital, at a weighted average unit price of 3.35 Euro per share and for a total value of 6,705 Euro. The purchases were made in the period between October 22 - 28, 2020. The purchase of treasury shares was made in compliance with the applicable provisions of law and regulations and in accordance with the terms and conditions contained in the authorization to purchase and dispose of treasury shares granted by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting and was subject to ratification by the Board of Directors of the Company, held today. Finally, it should be noted that the Company has not at present identified any intermediary responsible for the execution of operations.

The following table provides details of the purchases made during the period:

Purchases

Operation

Quantity

% Share

Average price

Countervalue

Date

Capital

(€)

(€)

22/10/2020

1.000

0,014%

3,34

3.340

26/10/2020

500

0,007%

3,37

1.685

28/10/2020

500

0,007%

3,36

1.680

2.000

0,028%

3,35

6.705

Acquisti

Operation

Time

Quantity

% Share

Average

Countervalue

Date

Capital

price (€)

(€)

22/10/2020

16:47

500

0,007%

3,33

1.665

22/10/2020

17:35

500

0,007%

3,35

1.675

26/10/2020

17:03

500

0,007%

3,37

1.685

28/10/2020

17:25

500

0,007%

3,36

1.680

2.000

0,028%

3,35

6.705

Following these transactions, DOXEE holds a total of 2,000 treasury shares, equal to 0.028% of the share capital, as of November 2, 2020.

This press release is available on www.doxee.comand www.1info.it

DOXEE

Doxee (DOX:IM - ISIN IT0005394413) is a multinational hi-tech company and a leading provider of products for Customer Communications Management (CCM), Digital Customer Experience and Dematerialization. Doxee offers innovative technology products based on Doxee's proprietary platform and delivered in cloud mode to over 200 Enterprise companies to ensure scalability, flexibility and reliability for mission-critical processes. Doxee products are a powerful tool for dynamic innovating communication strategies between the company and its customers, since they enable the creation of personalized and interactive relationships using digital machine learning and natural language processing technologies. For more than 10 years, the company has invested 13% of its revenues in Research & Development, with the goalof ensuring technological excellence and reliability. In addition to our constant commitment to R&D, Doxee promotes a working environment where our young people-highly educated and technologically skilled are the key to boost innovation from within. Doxee is an innovative SME headquartered in Modena, and offices located in Rome and Catanzaro, Italy, in the Czech Republic, and the United States. www.doxee.com

CONTACTS

DOXEE | T: +39 059 88680

INVESTOR RELATIONS MANAGER

Maria Elisa Biolo | investor.relations@doxee.com | Viale Virgilio 48b - 41123 Modena

IR TOP CONSULTING | T +39 0245473884 INVESTOR RELATIONS

Maria Antonietta Pireddu, m.pireddu@irtop.comFederico Nasta, f.nasta@irtop.com FINANCIAL MEDIA RELATIONS

Domenico Gentile, d.gentile@irtop.comAntonio Buozzi, a.buozzi@irtop.com

INTEGRAE SIM

NomAd | info@integraesim.it | T +39 02 87208720 | Via Meravigli 13 - 20123 Milano

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Doxee S.p.A. published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 17:15:02 UTC

