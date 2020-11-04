Doxee S p A : TitleDoxee starts the buy-back plan

DOXEE STARTS THE BUY-BACK PLAN

Information on purchase of own shares

Modena, November 3, 2020

Doxee (DOX:IM), a leading high-tech multinational company offering products in the areas of Customer Communications Management (CCM), Digital Customer Experience, and Paperless, announces that it has launched the treasury share purchase program approved by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 29, 2020, through the purchase of 2,000 shares equal to 0.028% of the share capital, at a weighted average unit price of 3.35 Euro per share and for a total value of 6,705 Euro. The purchases were made in the period between October 22 - 28, 2020. The purchase of treasury shares was made in compliance with the applicable provisions of law and regulations and in accordance with the terms and conditions contained in the authorization to purchase and dispose of treasury shares granted by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting and was subject to ratification by the Board of Directors of the Company, held today. Finally, it should be noted that the Company has not at present identified any intermediary responsible for the execution of operations.

The following table provides details of the purchases made during the period:

Purchases Operation Quantity % Share Average price Countervalue Date Capital (€) (€) 22/10/2020 1.000 0,014% 3,34 3.340 26/10/2020 500 0,007% 3,37 1.685 28/10/2020 500 0,007% 3,36 1.680 2.000 0,028% 3,35 6.705

Acquisti Operation Time Quantity % Share Average Countervalue Date Capital price (€) (€) 22/10/2020 16:47 500 0,007% 3,33 1.665 22/10/2020 17:35 500 0,007% 3,35 1.675 26/10/2020 17:03 500 0,007% 3,37 1.685 28/10/2020 17:25 500 0,007% 3,36 1.680 2.000 0,028% 3,35 6.705

Following these transactions, DOXEE holds a total of 2,000 treasury shares, equal to 0.028% of the share capital, as of November 2, 2020.

