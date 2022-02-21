Doxee S p A : TitleInformation on the purchase of treasury shares

DOXEE: Information on the purchase of treasury shares

Modena, February 21, 2022

Doxee (DOX:IM), an innovative SME listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market and a leading high-tech multinational company offering products in the areas of Customer Communications Management, Digital Customer Experience, and Paperless, regarding the share buyback program initiated on May 12, 2021 in execution of the resolution of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 27, 2021, announces that from November 2, 2021 to November 3, 2021, it purchased a total of no. 1,750 treasury shares, equal to 0.022% of the share capital, at an average price of EUR 12.53 per share, on Euronext Growth Milan for a total value of EUR 21,925.00.

The purchase of treasury shares was carried out through Integrae SIM S.p.A., as the intermediary appointed to carry out operations, whose mandate was renewed on 11 January 2022, expiring on 26 October 2022, in compliance with the applicable provisions of law and regulations and in accordance with the terms and conditions contained in the authorization to purchase and dispose of treasury shares granted by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting.

The following tables provide details of the purchases made during the above-mentioned period:

Date of transaction Quantity Price (€) Countervalue (€) % Share capital 10/02/2022 250 13,20 3,300.00 0.003% 11/02/2022 250 13,00 3,250.00 0.003% 14/02/2022 1,000 12,25 12,250.00 0.013% 15/02/2022 250 12,50 3,125.00 0.003% Total 1,750 12.53 21,925.00 0.022% Details of operations Date of Operation Time Quantity Price (€) Countervalue (€) % Share capital 10/02/2022 12:54 250 13,20 3,300.00 0.003% 11/02/2022 12:49 250 13,00 3,250.00 0.003% 14/02/2022 09:30 250 12,50 3,125.00 0.003% 14/02/2022 09:30 250 12,50 3,125.00 0.003% 14/02/2022 10:10 250 12,00 3,000.00 0.003% 14/02/2022 10:19 250 12,00 3,000.00 0.003% 15/02/2022 09:00 250 12,50 3,125.00 0.003% Totale 1,750 12.53 21,925.00 0,022%

As a result of these transactions, as of February 15, 2022, DOXEE holds a total of 82,750 treasury shares, equal to 1.038% of the share capital.

This press release is available on www.doxee.comin the Investor Relationsarea and on www.1info.it

DOXEE

Doxee (DOX:IM - ISIN IT0005394413) is a multinational hi-tech company and a leading provider of products for Customer Communications Management (CCM), Digital Customer Experience and Dematerialization. Doxee offers innovative technology products based on Doxee's proprietary platform