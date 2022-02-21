Doxee S p A : TitleInformation on the purchase of treasury shares
DOXEE: Information on the purchase of treasury shares
Modena, February 21, 2022
Doxee (DOX:IM), an innovative SME listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market and a leading high-tech multinational company offering products in the areas of Customer Communications Management, Digital Customer Experience, and Paperless, regarding the share buyback program initiated on May 12, 2021 in execution of the resolution of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 27, 2021, announces that from November 2, 2021 to November 3, 2021, it purchased a total of no. 1,750 treasury shares, equal to 0.022% of the share capital, at an average price of EUR 12.53 per share, on Euronext Growth Milan for a total value of EUR 21,925.00.
The purchase of treasury shares was carried out through Integrae SIM S.p.A., as the intermediary appointed to carry out operations, whose mandate was renewed on 11 January 2022, expiring on 26 October 2022, in compliance with the applicable provisions of law and regulations and in accordance with the terms and conditions contained in the authorization to purchase and dispose of treasury shares granted by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting.
The following tables provide details of the purchases made during the above-mentioned period:
Date of transaction
Quantity
Price (€)
Countervalue (€)
% Share capital
10/02/2022
250
13,20
3,300.00
0.003%
11/02/2022
250
13,00
3,250.00
0.003%
14/02/2022
1,000
12,25
12,250.00
0.013%
15/02/2022
250
12,50
3,125.00
0.003%
Total
1,750
12.53
21,925.00
0.022%
Details of operations
Date of Operation
Time
Quantity
Price (€)
Countervalue (€)
% Share capital
10/02/2022
12:54
250
13,20
3,300.00
0.003%
11/02/2022
12:49
250
13,00
3,250.00
0.003%
14/02/2022
09:30
250
12,50
3,125.00
0.003%
14/02/2022
09:30
250
12,50
3,125.00
0.003%
14/02/2022
10:10
250
12,00
3,000.00
0.003%
14/02/2022
10:19
250
12,00
3,000.00
0.003%
15/02/2022
09:00
250
12,50
3,125.00
0.003%
Totale
1,750
12.53
21,925.00
0,022%
As a result of these transactions, as of February 15, 2022, DOXEE holds a total of 82,750 treasury shares, equal to 1.038% of the share capital.
Doxee (DOX:IM - ISIN IT0005394413) is a multinational hi-tech company and a leading provider of products for Customer Communications Management (CCM), Digital Customer Experience and Dematerialization. Doxee offers innovative technology products based on Doxee's proprietary platform
and delivered in cloud mode to over 200 Enterprise companies to ensure scalability, flexibility and reliability for mission-critical processes. Doxee products are a powerful tool for dynamic innovating communication strategies between the company and its customers, since they enable the creation of personalized and interactive relationships using digital machine learning and natural language processing technologies. For more than 10 years, the company has invested 13% of its revenues in Research & Development, with the goal of ensuring technological excellence and reliability. In addition to our constant commitment to R&D, Doxee promotes a working environment where our young people- highly educated and technologically skilled are the key to boost innovation from within. Doxee is an innovative SME headquartered in Modena, and offices located in Milan, Rome and Catanzaro, Italy, in the Czech Republic, Slovak Republic and the United States. www.doxee.com
