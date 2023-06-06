Advanced search
    DOX   IT0005394413

DOXEE S.P.A.

(DOX)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-05 am EDT
8.200 EUR    0.00%
03:04aDoxee S P A : continues its transparency process in ESG. Published its 2022 Sustainability Report
PU
02:54aTitledoxee : pubished its 2022 Sustainability Report
PU
06/05Doxee S P A : Presentazione alla Italian Day in Vienna
PU
Doxee S p A : continues its transparency process in ESG. Published its 2022 Sustainability Report

06/06/2023 | 03:04am EDT
The publication of the Sustainability Report, reported in accordance with the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards, according to the Referenced option, is part of Doxee's broader Corporate Social Responsibility journey, undertaken over the past three years toward a model of sustainable action and supported by strong integration of ESG issues into its corporate strategy.

Consistent with its mission and business activities, Doxee has identified specific actions and targets among the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development that will benefit the Doxee community. These include the following SDGs:

  • Goal 4 - Quality Education
  • Goal 5 - Gender Equality
  • Goal 7 - Affordable and Clean Energy
  • Goal 8 - Decent Work and Economic Growth
  • Goal 9 - Industries, Innovation and Infrastructure
  • Goal 11 - Sustainable Cities and Communities

Sergio Muratori Casali, CEO of Doxee, commented: "With the publication of our Sustainability Report, now in its third edition, we confirm the Group's willingness to report on ESG efforts in order to effectively assess the social impact of its technologies on people and communities. In the broader Corporate Social Responsibility journey, the commitment to the pursuit of the common benefit purposes included in Doxee bylaws as a Benefit Corporation and monitoring of the impacts generated environmentally, socially, and in terms of technological innovation. The Company has always favored the digital transition process of its customers, helping them improve their sustainability path through the digital products offered across the different business areas of the Group. In this regard, Doxee has developed a tool that allows customers to calculate the paper consumption and CO2 avoid emissions by adopting Doxee products, so that they are able to quantify the savings that can be achieved through document digitization, with the goal of raising awareness in undertaking virtuous paths to digitization."

"Awareness of the importance of pursuing a sustainability strategy, which is consistent with the company's business model, has generated an organizational change with the creation of an internal committee that, together with top management, helps oversee objectives in the environmental and social spheres," adds Simona Sassatelli, Group Head of Corporate Services. "The continuous monitoring of indicators under ISO 14001 certification, the appointment of a Mobility Manager, and the choice to procure from green energy suppliers, together with the launch of new tools for measuring environmental impacts, all testifies to the Group's commitment to these issues. We have achieved important results, and we are proud of the path we have initiated, one which also represents the values we believe in."

Doxee's sustainable approach

Doxee will continue its ongoing efforts to improve its environmental, social, and governance practices and the group monitors its performance through globally recognized national and international ratings. In 2022, the Company was awarded the "SILVER" rating for ESG efforts by Ecovadis, a leading platform for monitoring sustainability in global supply chains, an improvement over 2021.

Over the years, the Group has implemented more and more internal measures supported by ethical goals with a focus on legality. In 2022, Doxee obtained a higher score in its legality rating by the Italian Competition Authority (AGCM), achieving the highest three-star rating (★★★).

Doxee has a Supplier Management policy and process in place, a complementary part of the Integrated Management System where risks in the areas of information security (ISO 27001), business (ISO 9001), environmental management (ISO 14001), and anti-bribery (ISO 37001) are identified and managed, the latter obtained in October 2022 and consistent with what has been implemented in the Company Code of Ethics and 231 Model.

Doxee generated an economic value of €28.7 million in 2022 (€23.6 million in 2021) and distributed economic value of €24.4 million (€18.1 million in 2021).

The centrality of people

As a tool for work-life balance, the policies implemented by Doxee included the use of smart-working in 2022, formalized through the conclusion of individual agreements, so as to provide employees with the ability to work from locations other than the office in order to enable a better work-life balance.

During 2022, 96% of employees were hired on permanent contracts and 92% are employed full time. There were numerous entries through apprenticeship contracts and internships, including through partnerships with local institutions and training institutions. In 2022, 20% of the Group's employees are under 30.

The enhancement of human resources is an intrinsic asset of the Group's development growth. A Learning Management System is used to support training processes to organize courses, monitoring attendance carrying out evaluation questionnaires. During 2022, the Group provided a total of 4,145 training hours (vs. 3,928 hours in 2021).

Responsible use of environmental resources

Aware of its role and obligations to the natural environment in which it operates, the Group has embarked on a journey to improve its performance with a view toward developing valuable and sustainable services that comply with regulations, as well as meet the demands and expectations of its stakeholders.

With this in mind, Doxee has established the position of Mobility Manager with the aim of preparing a Home-Work Commute Plan (HWMP), to be completed in 2023. The goal of the plan is to identify useful ways and means of orienting staff home-work travel toward sustainable forms of mobility as alternatives to the traditional use of automobiles.

The Group's goal is to improve performance while respecting the natural environment. Since 2021, with the implementation of the environmental management system (ISO 14001), the Company has started a process of reporting on waste produced, recording a 48% reduction in waste. At the energy level, 2,790 GJoules of energy were consumed during 2022, of which 864 GJoules came from renewable sources with Guarantees of Origin, resulting in a positive effect on the 22% reduction of CO2 emissions produced. In addition, in continuation of the commitment made in 2021, the group increased the use of hybrid cars by 30% of the total company car fleet (18% vs 2021).

The 2022 Sustainability Report and the Impact Report are available at www.doxee.com in the Sustainability and Investor Relations > Financial Reports sections, respectively.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Doxee S.p.A. published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 07:03:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 33,8 M 36,2 M 36,2 M
Net income 2023 2,25 M 2,41 M 2,41 M
Net Debt 2023 11,3 M 12,1 M 12,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 31,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 70,7 M 75,7 M 75,7 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,43x
EV / Sales 2024 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 193
Free-Float 20,3%
Chart DOXEE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Doxee S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOXEE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,20 €
Average target price 12,42 €
Spread / Average Target 51,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Cavicchioli Vice Chairman & Partner
Sergio Muratori Casali Chairman & Partner
Guido Spagnoli Chief Financial Officer
Fabio Cavazzuti Chief Information & Security Officer
Robert Dosen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOXEE S.P.A.-18.00%76
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.58.28%204 404
CLOUDFLARE, INC.47.56%23 204
DYNATRACE, INC.37.86%15 364
NUTANIX, INC.13.74%6 986
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-31.54%5 080
