Doxee S p A : is a partner at Forum PA 2022

From June 14 to 17, Doxee will participate as a partner at the Forum PA, the most important national event dedicated to modernizing the public administration.

The event will offer a unique opportunity for discussion and dialog between entities responsible for planning and control functions of the PNRR, public bodies responsible for implementation, and large private companies investing in Italy for today and tomorrow.

The main themes of the event are based on the PNRR mission and on the overall 2021-2027 European programming: from strengthening administrative capacity to digital transformation; from ecological transition to sustainable infrastructure and mobility; from innovative cities to education and research; from social inclusion and welfare systems to healthcare.

The 2022 PA Forum will be presented in a new hybrid format divided between:

Arena , a physical space for speeches and interviews with major Italian and foreign personalities, roundtables, and international testimonials;

Virtual space, where talks, special sessions, and seminars will be broadcast to showcase the experiences and projects of administrations and the solutions of companies achieved through experimentation, partnerships, and innovation pathways.

On June 16, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Francesco Compiani, Doxee ix Product Manager, will participate in the talk "Services, Platforms, Artificial Intelligence: Tools and Models for a New Digital Citizenship." In this session, he will talk about how to use Doxee Pvideo® for supporting central and local public administrations on their digitization journey toward increasingly citizen-friendly services.

The Doxee product line enables companies to create interactive and personalized communications with customers by conveying messages in an efficient, compelling, and memorable way through the use of personalized videos.

Doxee Pvideo® combines the power of personalized storytelling with the effectiveness of actions that can be taken directly in video content, resulting in high conversion rates. Discover how to communicate effectively with millions of users by establishing consistent, valuable two-way communication.

Location

Auditorium of Technology - Rome

Viale Umberto Tupini 65, 00144 Rome

Participation is subject to registration.