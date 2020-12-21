Log in
DOXEE S.P.A.

DOXEE S.P.A.

(DOX)
Doxee S p A : joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

12/21/2020 | 04:35pm EST
Doxeehas joinedthe Amazon Web Services (AWS)ISV Accelerate program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS, dedicated to the global business development of AWS Partners.

With the AWS ISV Accelerate program, Doxeecan immediately draw on AWS resources and sales process support,and easily gain access to millions of active AWS customers with AWS field sellers globally. The co-selling activities between the respective sales teams will focus on the development of new multi-region business opportunitiesand greatervisibility in the cloud market,while enhancing Doxee'stechnical expertise and its unique offering for the digital customer experience and the dematerialization of compliance processes.
Joiningthe AWS ISV Accelerate program strengthens Doxee's relationship with AWS. Operational agility, business continuity, and service scalability are just some of the benefits that Doxeecan offer its customers as an AWS Advanced Technology Partner, one of the first ISVsto obtain this designation in Italy and one of the first global solution providersfor Customer Communications Management that is completely and natively built in the cloud.
Enrico Celotto, CMO, Doxee, commented: 'Our relationship with AWS has grown over time, driven by the need to be competitive in markets where we have a consolidated leadership position, typically in the enterprise segment, and in sectors where digital transformation is progressively pushing companies and public entities to rapidly adopt innovative technologies based on high performance cloud infrastructures. The AWSISV Accelerate program opens us to new global business horizons. This opportunity is another important recognition for Doxee. It is a source of pride to develop joint initiatives between the Doxeeand AWS sales teamsin the coming months, both locally and internationally'.
In addition, because of the company's constant commitment to providing solutions for the public administration sector, which includes significant investments in technology development, Doxeehas achieved AWS Public Sector Partner status, which allows it to further guarantee reliability to public entities in offering the latest generation of AWS solutionsand services.

Disclaimer

Doxee S.p.A. published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 21:34:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
