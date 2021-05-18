Doxee S p A : IRTOP AIM Retail Investor Day - Doxee
05/18/2021 | 09:32am EDT
AIM Retail Investor Day
Sergio Muratori Casali
CEO
Modena
May 19, 2021
What we do
Managing the digital transformation
Doxee Platform®
Data
processing
Company
Data
Customer data
Invoicing
Production of
Reporting
Payments
Communication
Consumption
Contracts
Taxpayer data
docum entexperience (dx):
Digital productuon, distribution, and digital archiving of documents
paperless experience (px):
electronic invoicing, long-term digital preservation, and electronic ordering
interactive experience (ix):
Dynamic and personalized micro-sites and videos
Consumers
Companies
and PA
Integrated offering of innovative products: ix, dx, and px are delivered by a single cloud technology platform to intercept customer needs, in a holistic, flexible, and scalable way
Doxee at a Glance 2020
Transforming data into relationships
Doxee is a hi-tech company and a leading provider of products for Customer Communications Management (CCM), Digital Customer Experience and Dematerialization of processes related to compliance and the Reg tech scenario.
Doxee offers innovative technology products based on itscloud-nativeplatform, a powerful set of tools for dynamic innovating communication strategies between the company and its customers.
Doxee is anInnovative PMI with 5 Patent
2001 +14%
Founded
Revenues
CAGR 2018-2020
74% 93%
Recurring Revenues
SaaS
120 +200
Employees
of Enterprises
24.7%
+13%
Ebitda Margin
avg over 10 years of
VoP invested in R&D
+56%
5
Market Validation by the
Growth Utilities
main global technology
Analysts
+1620 32
Leads generated
New Logos
Doxee Client Base
Enterprise Customers
REVENUES BY INDUSTRIES
1%
2%
3%
Telco & Media
7%
Utilities
8%
Financial Services
40%
IT Services
Other Industries
Public Sector
Automotive
39%
200+
Client w orldw ide
3 years
The minimum contract term
+56%
Growth in Utility
2.6%
Churn rate
+67%
Growth in Financial Serv ices
>74%
Recurring Rev enues
TELCO & MEDIA
UTILITIES
BANKING AND INSURANCE
PUBLIC ADMINISTRATIONS
RELEVANT PARTNERSHIP
Financial Data
