Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Doxee S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOX   IT0005394413

DOXEE S.P.A.

(DOX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 05/18 09:11:49 am
7.5 EUR   --.--%
09:32aDOXEE S P A  : IRTOP AIM Retail Investor Day - Doxee
PU
06:11aDOXEE S P A  : IRTOP AIM Retail Investor Day 19_5_2021
PU
06:01aDOXEE S P A  : TP ICAP MidCap Conference 11_5_2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Doxee S p A : IRTOP AIM Retail Investor Day - Doxee

05/18/2021 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AIM Retail Investor Day

Sergio Muratori Casali

CEO

Modena

May 19, 2021

What we do

Managing the digital transformation

Doxee Platform®

Data

processing

Company

Data

Customer data

Invoicing

Production of

Reporting

Payments

Communication

Consumption

Contracts

Taxpayer data

docum entexperience (dx):

Digital productuon, distribution, and digital archiving of documents

paperless experience (px):

electronic invoicing, long-term digital preservation, and electronic ordering

interactive experience (ix):

Dynamic and personalized micro-sites and videos

Consumers

Companies

and PA

Integrated offering of innovative products: ix, dx, and px are delivered by a single cloud technology platform to intercept customer needs, in a holistic, flexible, and scalable way

May 19, 2021 IRTOP AIM Retail Investor Day

Doxee at a Glance 2020

Transforming data into relationships

  • Doxee is a hi-tech company and a leading provider of products for Customer Communications Management (CCM), Digital Customer Experience and Dematerialization of processes related to compliance and the Reg tech scenario.
  • Doxee offers innovative technology products based on its cloud-nativeplatform, a powerful set of tools for dynamic innovating communication strategies between the company and its customers.
  • Doxee is an Innovative PMI with 5 Patent

2001 +14%

Founded

Revenues

CAGR 2018-2020

74% 93%

Recurring Revenues

SaaS

120 +200

Employees

of Enterprises

24.7%

+13%

Ebitda Margin

avg over 10 years of

VoP invested in R&D

+56%

5

Market Validation by the

Growth Utilities

main global technology

Analysts

+1620 32

Leads generated

New Logos

May 19, 2021 IRTOP AIM Retail Investor Day

Doxee Client Base

Enterprise Customers

REVENUES BY INDUSTRIES

1%

2%

3%

Telco & Media

7%

Utilities

8%

Financial Services

40%

IT Services

Other Industries

Public Sector

Automotive

39%

200+

Client w orldw ide

3 years

The minimum contract term

+56%

Growth in Utility

2.6%

Churn rate

+67%

Growth in Financial Serv ices

>74%

Recurring Rev enues

TELCO & MEDIA

UTILITIES

BANKING AND INSURANCE

PUBLIC ADMINISTRATIONS

RELEVANT PARTNERSHIP

May 19, 2021 IRTOP AIM Retail Investor Day

Financial Data

May 19, 2021 IRTOP AIM Retail Investor Day

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

Doxee S.p.A. published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 13:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOXEE S.P.A.
09:32aDOXEE S P A  : IRTOP AIM Retail Investor Day - Doxee
PU
06:11aDOXEE S P A  : IRTOP AIM Retail Investor Day 19_5_2021
PU
06:01aDOXEE S P A  : TP ICAP MidCap Conference 11_5_2021
PU
04/15DOXEE S P A  : TitleDisclosure on the Purchase of Own shares
PU
04/06DOXEE S P A  : presents its first Sustainability Report
PU
04/02DOXEE S P A  : IR Top Smart Tech Investor Day 2021 - Doxee
PU
04/01DOXEE S P A  : TitleDisclosure on the Purchase Of Own Shares
PU
04/01DOXEE S P A  : TitleDoxee presents its first Sustainability Report
PU
03/26DOXEE S P A  : TitleDoxee continues double-digit growth
PU
03/22DOXEE S P A  : TitleDisclosure on the Purchase Of Own Shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019
Net income 2019
Net Debt 2019
P/E ratio 2019
Yield 2019
Capitalization 53,7 M 65,2 M 65,6 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 23,3%
Chart DOXEE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Doxee S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOXEE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,93 €
Last Close Price 7,50 €
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paolo Cavicchioli Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Sergio Muratori Casali Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Guido Spagnoli Chief Financial Officer
Robert Dosen Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Rampoldi Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOXEE S.P.A.114.29%65
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-3.36%198 335
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-6.62%22 042
DYNATRACE, INC.7.79%13 205
SINCH AB (PUBL)-4.29%10 003
ANAPLAN, INC.-26.01%7 686