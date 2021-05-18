Doxee S p A : TP ICAP MidCap Conference 11_5_2021

We enable companies to create innovative and digital customer-facing communications
11/05/21 Annual MidCap Conference 2021
What we do
Managing the digital transformation
Doxee Platform®
Data
processing
Company
Data
Customer data
Invoicing
Production of
Reporting
Payments
Communication
Consumption
Contracts
Taxpayer data
docum entexperience (dx):
Digital productuon, distribution, and digital archiving of documents
paperless experience (px):
electronic invoicing, long-term digital preservation, and electronic ordering
interactive experience (ix):
Dynamic and personalized micro-sites and videos
Consumers
Companies
and PA
Integrated offering of innovative products: ix, dx, and px are delivered by a single cloud technology platform to intercept customer needs, in a holistic, flexible, and scalable way
11/05/21 Annual MidCap Conference 2021
Management
Field expertise over years
Paolo Cavicchioli - Founder, Chairman
Founder of Ebilling S.p.A. - 2001 - rebranded as Doxee in 2012
From 1996 to 2001 Chief Operating Officer at Venturini Group SpA, a leading company in the field of typography and industrial printing.
Since 2011 Paolo has held various institutional roles: (member of the Board of Directors of Unimore and of the Board o f Directors of Confindustria di Modena…)
He graduated in Computer Engineering from Unimore.
Andrea Rampoldi - COO
He joined Doxee in 2013 with the role of Service Desk Manager, and he contributed to the organizational review of the area.
His professional career began as a consultant in SAP Italy in 1998
In 2001 he joined the Application Operations group o f Omnitel Vodafone. After that he covered many other roles of increasing responsibility at Vodafone Italia.
Guido Spagnoli - CFO
CFO of Doxee since 2011, he is also responsible for managing the company's human resources
He has more than 20 years of experience: he worked in multinational companies primarily in the IT sector, where he has held several roles in accounting, finance, budgeting, and credit management.
He graduated in Economics from the University of Bologna and has a Master's degree in Finance.
Sergio Muratori Casali - Founder, CEO
Founder of Ebilling S.p.A. - 2001 - rebranded as Doxee in 2012
He began his career by covering various roles in the sales and marketing departments of Venturini Group Sp A, a leading company in an industrial printing sector, becoming in 1996 Chief Commercial Officer of the Services Division.
He graduated in Economics from Unimore.
Robert Dosen - CTO
He joined the team in 2011; today he is responsible for the management of the agile development teams and drives technological innovation in the challenging context of Doxee.
He has an extensive experience in IT architecture, networking and operating systems as well.
He has gained relevant technical certificationsover time.
Enrico Celotto - CMO
He joined Doxee in 2018, as Global Marketing Director
Since 2006 he has held various roles in the Marketing and Digital area of different multinational companies.
He graduated in Political Science and in 2006 he obtained a Master in Communication and Marketing for the web and new media at the Business School of the University of Enterprise.
11/05/21 Annual MidCap Conference 2021
Doxee at a Glance
Transforming Data into Relationships
Founded in 2001, by Paolo Cavicchioli and Sergio Muratori Casali, Doxee is a technology vendor that - leveraging on itsDoxee Platform® - helps companies in their digital transformation processes.
The company offers 3 integrated product lines through thecloud-nativeplatform:document experience (dx), paperless experience (px) and interactive experience (ix). These products enable companies to digitize their communication processes, to ensure constant compliance w ith Italian and European regulations through electronic invoicing, long term digital preservation and e-procurement, and to personalize communications addressed to each single companies' customer.
Doxee services are delivered mostly through SaaS mode (93%), but also in PaaS (2%) and On-Premise (5%).
Innovative PMI since 2019 w ith 5 patents., Doxee has invested in R&D about13% of value of productionf orm ore than 10 years.
The Headquartered is based in Modena (Italy), w ith offices in Milan, Rome and Catanzaro (technical offices). Doxee Spa is the holding company ow ning Doxee USA Inc (100%), Doxee Czech Sro (100%) Doxee Slovak Sro (100%) and LittleSea Srl (91,4%).
The company listed onAIM Italia in December 2019, raising €5mn. To date, the free float amount at 23%. In July 2020 Doxee acquired a 91.4% stake in LittleSea Srl, entering new sectors such as media and publishing, advertising, and retail.
200+
Clients w orldw ide across different sectors have validated Doxee'ssolutions
KEY FINANCIALS (€/mn)
+14%
Rev enues CAGR 2018-2020
17,7
15,5
13,7
+25%
EBITDA margin 2020
5,0
5.6
3,1
>74%
Recurring rev enues
201 8
201 9
202 0
Sales Revenues
11/05/21 Annual MidCap Conference 2021
Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.