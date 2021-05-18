Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Doxee S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOX   IT0005394413

DOXEE S.P.A.

(DOX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 05/18 04:13:04 am
7.4 EUR   -1.33%
06:01aDOXEE S P A  : TP ICAP MidCap Conference 11_5_2021
PU
04/15DOXEE S P A  : TitleDisclosure on the Purchase of Own shares
PU
04/06DOXEE S P A  : presents its first Sustainability Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Doxee S p A : TP ICAP MidCap Conference 11_5_2021

05/18/2021 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Presentation Annual Mid Cap Conference

Sergio Muratori Casali

CEO

Guido Spagnoli

CFO

Modena

11/05/21

We enable companies to create innovative and digital customer-facing communications

11/05/21 Annual MidCap Conference 2021

What we do

Managing the digital transformation

Doxee Platform®

Data

processing

Company

Data

Customer data

Invoicing

Production of

Reporting

Payments

Communication

Consumption

Contracts

Taxpayer data

docum entexperience (dx):

Digital productuon, distribution, and digital archiving of documents

paperless experience (px):

electronic invoicing, long-term digital preservation, and electronic ordering

interactive experience (ix):

Dynamic and personalized micro-sites and videos

Consumers

Companies

and PA

Integrated offering of innovative products: ix, dx, and px are delivered by a single cloud technology platform to intercept customer needs, in a holistic, flexible, and scalable way

11/05/21 Annual MidCap Conference 2021

Management

Field expertise over years

Paolo Cavicchioli - Founder, Chairman

  • Founder of Ebilling S.p.A. - 2001 - rebranded as Doxee in 2012
  • From 1996 to 2001 Chief Operating Officer at Venturini Group SpA, a leading company in the field of typography and industrial printing.
  • Since 2011 Paolo has held various institutional roles: (member of the Board of Directors of Unimore and of the Board o f Directors of Confindustria di Modena…)
  • He graduated in Computer Engineering from Unimore.

Andrea Rampoldi - COO

  • He joined Doxee in 2013 with the role of Service Desk Manager, and he contributed to the organizational review of the area.
  • His professional career began as a consultant in SAP Italy in 1998
  • In 2001 he joined the Application Operations group o f Omnitel Vodafone. After that he covered many other roles of increasing responsibility at Vodafone Italia.

Guido Spagnoli - CFO

  • CFO of Doxee since 2011, he is also responsible for managing the company's human resources
  • He has more than 20 years of experience: he worked in multinational companies primarily in the IT sector, where he has held several roles in accounting, finance, budgeting, and credit management.
  • He graduated in Economics from the University of Bologna and has a Master's degree in Finance.

Sergio Muratori Casali - Founder, CEO

  • Founder of Ebilling S.p.A. - 2001 - rebranded as Doxee in 2012
  • He began his career by covering various roles in the sales and marketing departments of Venturini Group Sp A, a leading company in an industrial printing sector, becoming in 1996 Chief Commercial Officer of the Services Division.
  • He graduated in Economics from Unimore.

Robert Dosen - CTO

  • He joined the team in 2011; today he is responsible for the management of the agile development teams and drives technological innovation in the challenging context of Doxee.
  • He has an extensive experience in IT architecture, networking and operating systems as well.
  • He has gained relevant technical certificationsover time.

Enrico Celotto - CMO

  • He joined Doxee in 2018, as Global Marketing Director
  • Since 2006 he has held various roles in the Marketing and Digital area of different multinational companies.
  • He graduated in Political Science and in 2006 he obtained a Master in Communication and Marketing for the web and new media at the Business School of the University of Enterprise.

11/05/21 Annual MidCap Conference 2021

Doxee at a Glance

Transforming Data into Relationships

  • Founded in 2001, by Paolo Cavicchioli and Sergio Muratori Casali, Doxee is a technology vendor that - leveraging on its Doxee Platform® - helps companies in their digital transformation processes.
  • The company offers 3 integrated product lines through the cloud-nativeplatform: document experience (dx), paperless experience (px) and interactive experience (ix). These products enable companies to digitize their communication processes, to ensure constant compliance w ith Italian and European regulations through electronic invoicing, long term digital preservation and e-procurement, and to personalize communications addressed to each single companies' customer.
  • Doxee services are delivered mostly through SaaS mode (93%), but also in PaaS (2%) and On-Premise (5%).
  • Innovative PMI since 2019 w ith 5 patents., Doxee has invested in R&D about 13% of value of production f or m ore than 10 years.
  • The Headquartered is based in Modena (Italy), w ith offices in Milan, Rome and Catanzaro (technical offices). Doxee Spa is the holding company ow ning Doxee USA Inc (100%), Doxee Czech Sro (100%) Doxee Slovak Sro (100%) and LittleSea Srl (91,4%).
  • The company listed on AIM Italia in December 2019, raising €5mn. To date, the free float amount at 23%. In July 2020 Doxee acquired a 91.4% stake in LittleSea Srl, entering new sectors such as media and publishing, advertising, and retail.

200+

Clients w orldw ide across different sectors have validated Doxee'ssolutions

KEY FINANCIALS (€/mn)

+14%

Rev enues CAGR 2018-2020

17,7

15,5

13,7

+25%

EBITDA margin 2020

5,0

5.6

3,1

>74%

Recurring rev enues

201 8

201 9

202 0

Sales Revenues

11/05/21 Annual MidCap Conference 2021

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

Doxee S.p.A. published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 10:00:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOXEE S.P.A.
06:01aDOXEE S P A  : TP ICAP MidCap Conference 11_5_2021
PU
04/15DOXEE S P A  : TitleDisclosure on the Purchase of Own shares
PU
04/06DOXEE S P A  : presents its first Sustainability Report
PU
04/02DOXEE S P A  : IR Top Smart Tech Investor Day 2021 - Doxee
PU
04/01DOXEE S P A  : TitleDisclosure on the Purchase Of Own Shares
PU
04/01DOXEE S P A  : TitleDoxee presents its first Sustainability Report
PU
03/26DOXEE S P A  : TitleDoxee continues double-digit growth
PU
03/22DOXEE S P A  : TitleDisclosure on the Purchase Of Own Shares
PU
03/18DOXEE S P A  : takes part in the Milano Digital Week, from 17 to 21 of March
PU
03/08DOXEE S P A  : The innovation of interactive experiences with Pvideo® technology..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019
Net income 2019
Net Debt 2019
P/E ratio 2019
Yield 2019
Capitalization 53,7 M 65,2 M 65,4 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 23,3%
Chart DOXEE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Doxee S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOXEE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,93 €
Last Close Price 7,50 €
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paolo Cavicchioli Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Sergio Muratori Casali Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Guido Spagnoli Chief Financial Officer
Robert Dosen Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Rampoldi Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOXEE S.P.A.114.29%65
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-3.36%198 335
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-6.62%22 042
DYNATRACE, INC.7.79%13 205
SINCH AB (PUBL)-4.29%10 003
ANAPLAN, INC.-26.01%7 686