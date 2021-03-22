Doxee S p A : TitleDisclosure on the Purchase Of Own Shares
03/22/2021 | 02:49pm EDT
DOXEE: Disclosure on the Purchase Of Own Shares
Modena, March 22, 2021
Doxee(DOX: IM), a leading high-tech multinational company offering products in the areas of Customer Communications Management (CCM), Digital Customer Experience, and Paperless, regarding the share buyback program launched on November 3, 2020 in execution of the resolution of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 29, 2020, announces that it has purchased on AIM Italia, in the period betweenMarch 11andMarch 18, 2021(first and last day included), a total of5.500treasury shares, equal to0,076%of the share capital, at an average price of EUR4,34per share, for a total value of EUR23.850,00.
The purchase of treasury shares was carried out in compliance with the applicable provisions of law and regulations and in accordance with the terms and conditions contained in the authorization to purchase and dispose of treasury shares granted by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting.
The following table provides details of the purchases made during the period:
Summary by date
Date of transaction
Quantity
Average Price (€)
Countervalue (€)
% Share Capital
11/03/21
1000
4,31
4.310,00
0,014%
12/03/21
2500
4,31
10.780,00
0,035%
15/03/21
500
4,34
2.170,00
0,007%
17/03/21
500
4,40
2.200,00
0,007%
18/03/21
1000
4,39
4.390,00
0,014%
Total
5.500
4,34
23.850,00
0,076%
Details of each transaction
Date of transaction
Time
Quantity
AveragePrice (€)
Counter value
(€)
% Share Capital
11/03/21
10:26
500
4,31
2.155,00
0,007%
11/03/21
11:06
500
4,31
2.155,00
0,007%
12/03/21
15:31
500
4,27
2.135,00
0,007%
12/03/21
15:32
500
4,31
2.155,00
0,007%
12/03/21
15:32
1000
4,32
4.320,00
0,014%
12/03/21
15:33
500
4,34
2.170,00
0,007%
15/03/21
16:16
500
4,34
2.170,00
0,007%
17/03/21
15:00
500
4,40
2.200,00
0,007%
18/03/21
12:08
500
4,38
2.190,00
0,007%
18/03/21
12:08
500
4,40
2.200,00
0,007%
Totale
5.500
4,34
23.850,00
0,076%
As a result of these transactions, DOXEE holds a total of49.500treasury shares, equal to0,69%of the share capital, as ofMarch 18, 2021.
Doxee (DOX:IM-ISIN IT0005394413) is a multinational hi-tech company and a leading provider of products for Customer Communications Management (CCM), Digital Customer Experience and Dematerialization.Doxee offers innovative technology products based on Doxee's proprietary platform and delivered in cloud mode to over 200 Enterprise companies to ensure scalability, flexibility and reliability for mission-critical processes. Doxee products are a powerful tool for dynamic innovating communication strategies between the company and its customers, since they enable the creation of personalized and interactive relationships using digital machine learning and natural language processing technologies. For more than 10 years, the company has invested 13% of its revenues in Research & Development, with the goalof ensuring technological excellence and reliability. In addition to our constant commitment to R&D, Doxee promotes a working environment where our young people-highly educated and technologically skilled are the key to boost innovation from within. Doxee is an innovative SME headquartered in Modena, and offices located in Rome and Catanzaro, Italy, in the Czech Republic, and the United States.www.doxee.com