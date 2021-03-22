Doxee S p A : TitleDisclosure on the Purchase Of Own Shares

Log in
DOXEE: Disclosure on the Purchase Of Own Shares

Modena, March 22, 2021

Doxee (DOX: IM), a leading high-tech multinational company offering products in the areas of Customer Communications Management (CCM), Digital Customer Experience, and Paperless, regarding the share buyback program launched on November 3, 2020 in execution of the resolution of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 29, 2020, announces that it has purchased on AIM Italia, in the period between March 11 and March 18, 2021 (first and last day included), a total of 5.500 treasury shares, equal to 0,076% of the share capital, at an average price of EUR 4,34 per share, for a total value of EUR 23.850,00.

The purchase of treasury shares was carried out in compliance with the applicable provisions of law and regulations and in accordance with the terms and conditions contained in the authorization to purchase and dispose of treasury shares granted by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting.

The following table provides details of the purchases made during the period:

Summary by date

Date of transaction

Quantity

Average Price (€)

Counter value (€)

% Share Capital

11/03/21

1000

4,31

4.310,00

0,014%

12/03/21

2500

4,31

10.780,00

0,035%

15/03/21

500

4,34

2.170,00

0,007%

17/03/21

500

4,40

2.200,00

0,007%

18/03/21

1000

4,39

4.390,00

0,014%

Total

5.500

4,34

23.850,00

0,076%

Details of each transaction

Date of transaction

Time

Quantity

Average Price (€)

Counter value

(€)

% Share Capital

11/03/21

10:26

500

4,31

2.155,00

0,007%

11/03/21

11:06

500

4,31

2.155,00

0,007%

12/03/21

15:31

500

4,27

2.135,00

0,007%

12/03/21

15:32

500

4,31

2.155,00

0,007%

12/03/21

15:32

1000

4,32

4.320,00

0,014%

12/03/21

15:33

500

4,34

2.170,00

0,007%

15/03/21

16:16

500

4,34

2.170,00

0,007%

17/03/21

15:00

500

4,40

2.200,00

0,007%

18/03/21

12:08

500

4,38

2.190,00

0,007%

18/03/21

12:08

500

4,40

2.200,00

0,007%

Totale

5.500

4,34

23.850,00

0,076%

As a result of these transactions, DOXEE holds a total of 49.500 treasury shares, equal to 0,69% of the share capital, as of March 18, 2021.

This press release is available on www.doxee.com in the Investor Relations area and on www.1info.it

****

DOXEE

Doxee (DOX:IM - ISIN IT0005394413) is a multinational hi-tech company and a leading provider of products for Customer Communications Management (CCM), Digital Customer Experience and Dematerialization. Doxee offers innovative technology products based on Doxee's proprietary platform and delivered in cloud mode to over 200 Enterprise companies to ensure scalability, flexibility and reliability for mission-critical processes. Doxee products are a powerful tool for dynamic innovating communication strategies between the company and its customers, since they enable the creation of personalized and interactive relationships using digital machine learning and natural language processing technologies. For more than 10 years, the company has invested 13% of its revenues in Research & Development, with the goalof ensuring technological excellence and reliability. In addition to our constant commitment to R&D, Doxee promotes a working environment where our young people-highly educated and technologically skilled are the key to boost innovation from within. Doxee is an innovative SME headquartered in Modena, and offices located in Rome and Catanzaro, Italy, in the Czech Republic, and the United States. www.doxee.com

CONTACTS

DOXEE | T: +39 059 88680 INVESTOR RELATIONS MANAGER

Maria Elisa Biolo |investor.relations@doxee.com| Viale Virgilio 48b - 41123 Modena

IR TOP CONSULTING | T +39 0245473884

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Maria Antonietta Pireddu,m.pireddu@irtop.comFederico Nasta, f.nasta@irtop.com FINANCIAL MEDIA RELATIONS

Domenico Gentile,d.gentile@irtop.comAntonio Buozzi, a.buozzi@irtop.com

INTEGRAE SIM | T +39 02 87208720

NOMAD | info@integraesim.it | Via Meravigli 13 - 20123 Milano

Disclaimer

Doxee S.p.A. published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 18:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
