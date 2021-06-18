Log in
    DOX   IT0005394413

DOXEE S.P.A.

(DOX)
  Report
Doxee S p A : TitleDisclosure on the Purchase of Own shares

06/18/2021 | 03:05pm EDT
DOXEE: INFORMATION ON THE PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES

Modena, June 18, 2021

Doxee (DOX:IM), an innovative SME listed on the AIM Italia market and a leading high-tech multinational company offering products in the areas of Customer Communications Management, Digital Customer Experience, and Paperless, regarding the share buyback program initiated on May 12, 2021 in execution of the resolution of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 27, 2021, announces that from June 9, 2021 to June 17, 2021, it purchased a total of no. 4,000 treasury shares, equal to 0.056% of the share capital, at an average price of EUR 8.30 per share, on AIM Italia for a total value of EUR 33,200.00.

The purchase of treasury shares was carried out through Integrae SIM S.p.A., as the intermediary appointed to carry out operations, in compliance with the applicable provisions of law and regulations and in accordance with the terms and conditions contained in the authorization to purchase and dispose of treasury shares granted by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting.

The following tables provide details of the purchases made during the above-mentioned period:

Summary by date

Date of

Quantity

Average price (€)

Countervalue

% Share capital

transaction

(€)

09/06/21

500

8,350

4.175,00

0,007%

10/06/21

500

8,350

4.175,00

0,007%

11/06/21

1000

8,350

8.350,00

0,014%

14/06/21

500

8,350

4.175,00

0,007%

15/06/21

500

8,150

4.075,00

0,007%

17/06/21

1000

8,250

8.250,00

0,014%

Total

4.000

8,30

33.200,00

0,056%

Details of each transaction

Date of

Time

Quantity

Price (€)

Countervalue

% Share

transaction

(€)

capital

09/06/21

11:18

500

8,350

4.175,00

0,007%

10/06/21

16:23

500

8,350

4.175,00

0,007%

11/06/21

16:22

1000

8,350

8.350,00

0,014%

14/06/21

10:14

500

8,350

4.175,00

0,007%

15/06/21

09:55

500

8,150

4.075,00

0,007%

17/06/21

13:10

500

8,350

4.175,00

0,007%

17/06/21

15:40

500

8,150

4.075,00

0,007%

Total

4.000

8,30

33.200,00

0,056%

As a result of these transactions, as of June 18, 2021, DOXEE holds a total of 62,500 treasury shares, equal to 0.87% of the share capital.

This press release is available on www.doxee.comin the Investor Relationsarea and on www.1info.it

DOXEE

Doxee (DOX:IM - ISIN IT0005394413) is a multinational hi-tech company and a leading provider of products for Customer Communications Management (CCM), Digital Customer Experience and Dematerialization. Doxee offers innovative technology products based on Doxee's proprietary platform and delivered in cloud mode to over 200 Enterprise companies to ensure scalability, flexibility and reliability for mission-critical processes. Doxee products are a powerful tool for dynamic innovating communication strategies between the company and its customers, since they enable the creation of personalized and interactive relationships using digital machine learning and natural language processing technologies. For more than 10 years, the company has invested 13% of its revenues in Research & Development, with the goal of ensuring technological excellence and reliability. In addition to our constant commitment to R&D, Doxee promotes a working environment where our young people-highly educated and technologically skilled are the key to boost innovation from within. Doxee is an innovative SME headquartered in Modena, and offices located in Milan, Rome and Catanzaro, Italy, in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and the United States. www.doxee.com

CONTACTS

DOXEE | T: +39 059 88680

INVESTOR RELATIONS MANAGER

Maria Elisa Biolo | investor.relations@doxee.com | Viale Virgilio 48b - 41123 Modena

IR TOP CONSULTING | T +39 0245473884

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Maria Antonietta Pireddu, m.pireddu@irtop.com│Federico Nasta, f.nasta@irtop.comFINANCIAL MEDIA RELATIONS

Domenico Gentile, d.gentile@irtop.com│Antonio Buozzi, a.buozzi@irtop.com

INTEGRAE SIM

NomAd | info@integraesim.it | T +39 02 87208720 | Via Meravigli 13 - 20123 Milano

Disclaimer

Doxee S.p.A. published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 19:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
