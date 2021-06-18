Doxee S p A : TitleDisclosure on the Purchase of Own shares

DOXEE: INFORMATION ON THE PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES

Modena, June 18, 2021

Doxee (DOX:IM), an innovative SME listed on the AIM Italia market and a leading high-tech multinational company offering products in the areas of Customer Communications Management, Digital Customer Experience, and Paperless, regarding the share buyback program initiated on May 12, 2021 in execution of the resolution of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 27, 2021, announces that from June 9, 2021 to June 17, 2021, it purchased a total of no. 4,000 treasury shares, equal to 0.056% of the share capital, at an average price of EUR 8.30 per share, on AIM Italia for a total value of EUR 33,200.00.

The purchase of treasury shares was carried out through Integrae SIM S.p.A., as the intermediary appointed to carry out operations, in compliance with the applicable provisions of law and regulations and in accordance with the terms and conditions contained in the authorization to purchase and dispose of treasury shares granted by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting.

The following tables provide details of the purchases made during the above-mentioned period:

Summary by date

Date of Quantity Average price (€) Countervalue % Share capital transaction (€) 09/06/21 500 8,350 4.175,00 0,007% 10/06/21 500 8,350 4.175,00 0,007% 11/06/21 1000 8,350 8.350,00 0,014% 14/06/21 500 8,350 4.175,00 0,007% 15/06/21 500 8,150 4.075,00 0,007% 17/06/21 1000 8,250 8.250,00 0,014% Total 4.000 8,30 33.200,00 0,056%

Details of each transaction

Date of Time Quantity Price (€) Countervalue % Share transaction (€) capital 09/06/21 11:18 500 8,350 4.175,00 0,007% 10/06/21 16:23 500 8,350 4.175,00 0,007% 11/06/21 16:22 1000 8,350 8.350,00 0,014% 14/06/21 10:14 500 8,350 4.175,00 0,007% 15/06/21 09:55 500 8,150 4.075,00 0,007% 17/06/21 13:10 500 8,350 4.175,00 0,007% 17/06/21 15:40 500 8,150 4.075,00 0,007% Total 4.000 8,30 33.200,00 0,056%

As a result of these transactions, as of June 18, 2021, DOXEE holds a total of 62,500 treasury shares, equal to 0.87% of the share capital.

This press release is available on www.doxee.comin the Investor Relationsarea and on www.1info.it