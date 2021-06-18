Doxee S p A : TitleDisclosure on the Purchase of Own shares
DOXEE: INFORMATION ON THE PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES
Modena, June 18, 2021
Doxee (DOX:IM), an innovative SME listed on the AIM Italia market and a leading high-tech multinational company offering products in the areas of Customer Communications Management, Digital Customer Experience, and Paperless, regarding the share buyback program initiated on May 12, 2021 in execution of the resolution of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 27, 2021, announces that from June 9, 2021 to June 17, 2021, it purchased a total of no. 4,000 treasury shares, equal to 0.056% of the share capital, at an average price of EUR 8.30 per share, on AIM Italia for a total value of EUR 33,200.00.
The purchase of treasury shares was carried out through Integrae SIM S.p.A., as the intermediary appointed to carry out operations, in compliance with the applicable provisions of law and regulations and in accordance with the terms and conditions contained in the authorization to purchase and dispose of treasury shares granted by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting.
The following tables provide details of the purchases made during the above-mentioned period:
Summary by date
Date of
Quantity
Average price (€)
Countervalue
% Share capital
transaction
(€)
09/06/21
500
8,350
4.175,00
0,007%
10/06/21
500
8,350
4.175,00
0,007%
11/06/21
1000
8,350
8.350,00
0,014%
14/06/21
500
8,350
4.175,00
0,007%
15/06/21
500
8,150
4.075,00
0,007%
17/06/21
1000
8,250
8.250,00
0,014%
Total
4.000
8,30
33.200,00
0,056%
Details of each transaction
Date of
Time
Quantity
Price (€)
Countervalue
% Share
transaction
(€)
capital
09/06/21
11:18
500
8,350
4.175,00
0,007%
10/06/21
16:23
500
8,350
4.175,00
0,007%
11/06/21
16:22
1000
8,350
8.350,00
0,014%
14/06/21
10:14
500
8,350
4.175,00
0,007%
15/06/21
09:55
500
8,150
4.075,00
0,007%
17/06/21
13:10
500
8,350
4.175,00
0,007%
17/06/21
15:40
500
8,150
4.075,00
0,007%
Total
4.000
8,30
33.200,00
0,056%
As a result of these transactions, as of June 18, 2021, DOXEE holds a total of 62,500 treasury shares, equal to 0.87% of the share capital.
Doxee (DOX:IM - ISIN IT0005394413) is a multinational hi-tech company and a leading provider of products for Customer Communications Management (CCM), Digital Customer Experience and Dematerialization. Doxee offers innovative technology products based on Doxee's proprietary platform and delivered in cloud mode to over 200 Enterprise companies to ensure scalability, flexibility and reliability for mission-critical processes. Doxee products are a powerful tool for dynamic innovating communication strategies between the company and its customers, since they enable the creation of personalized and interactive relationships using digital machine learning and natural language processing technologies. For more than 10 years, the company has invested 13% of its revenues in Research & Development, with the goal of ensuring technological excellence and reliability. In addition to our constant commitment to R&D, Doxee promotes a working environment where our young people-highly educated and technologically skilled are the key to boost innovation from within. Doxee is an innovative SME headquartered in Modena, and offices located in Milan, Rome and Catanzaro, Italy, in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and the United States. www.doxee.com