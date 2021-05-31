Doxee S p A : TitleDoxee will partecipate in the Integrae Sim Investor Day

DOXEE WILL PARTICIPATE IN THE INTEGRAE SIM INVESTOR DAY

Modena, May 31, 2021

Doxee (DOX:IM), a leading high-tech multinational company offering products for Customer Communications Management, Digital Customer Experience, and Paperless, today announced that it will participate in the INTEGRAE SIM INVESTOR DAY, a virtual road show organized by Integrae SIM, on June 8, 2021 at 4 p.m. CET.

Sergio Muratori Casali, CEO of Doxee, will present the company's 2020 economic-financial results and its strategic progress.

The corporate presentation will be made available on www.doxee.com in the section Investor Relations/Presentations.

To attend the event it is mandatory the registration at the following link https://integrae.it/cms/investor-day/.

The Company, pursuant to art. 17 of the AIM Issuers' Regulation, will update the 2021 calendar of corporate events with the conference information, which will be available on www.doxee.comin the section Investor Relations / Events Calendar.

This press release is available on www.doxee.comin the Investor Relationsarea and on www.1info.it

About Doxee

Doxee (DOX:IM - ISIN IT0005394413) is a multinational hi-tech company and a leading provider of products for Customer Communications Management (CCM), Digital Customer Experience and Dematerialization. Doxee offers innovative technology products based on Doxee's proprietary platform and delivered in cloud mode to over 200 Enterprise companies to ensure scalability, flexibility and reliability for mission-critical processes. Doxee products are a powerful tool for dynamic innovating communication strategies between the company and its customers, since they enable the creation of personalized and interactive relationships using digital machine learning and natural language processing technologies. For more than 10 years, the company has invested 13% of its revenues in Research & Development, with the goal of ensuring technological excellence and reliability. In addition to our constant commitment to R&D, Doxee promotes a working environment where our young people-highly educated and technologically skilled are the key to boost innovation from within. Doxee is an innovative SME headquartered in Modena, and offices located in Milan, Rome and Catanzaro, Italy, in the Czech Republic, Slovak Republic and in the United States. www.doxee.com

CONTACTS

DOXEE | T: +39 059 88680

INVESTOR RELATIONS MANAGER

Maria Elisa Biolo | investor.relations@doxee.com | Viale Virgilio 48b - 41123 Modena

IR TOP CONSULTING | T +39 0245473884 INVESTOR RELATIONS

Maria Antonietta | Pireddu, m.pireddu@irtop.com│Federico Nasta, f.nasta@irtop.com

FINANCIAL MEDIA RELATIONS

Domenico Gentile, d.gentile@irtop.com│Antonio Buozzi, a.buozzi@irtop.com