Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Doxee S.p.A.    DOX   IT0005394413

DOXEE S.P.A.

(DOX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Doxee S p A : takes part in the Milano Digital Week, from 17 to 21 of March

03/18/2021 | 04:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Doxee could not miss the Milan Digital Week 2021 event.

It will be held in March from 17 to 21: a laboratory open to all on the great theme of digital transformation, so current in these times and fundamental for the development of the Country.

On this topic Doxee has many things to tell and useful ideas to deepen. For this reason it has chosen to offer its contribution also for the 2021 edition by enriching the calendar of the event with the following virtual appointments, dedicated to personalized storytelling, data-telling, Digital Marketing:

Trasformare i dati in narrazioni coinvolgenti con video personalizzati
March 21 at 10 am

Power deeper customer experiences with personalization
March 18, at 11 am

Come misurare una Strategia di Digital Marketing
March 19, at 11 am

I dati diventano storie, le storie relazioni: cos'è il data-telling?
March 20, at 10 am

L'irresistibile ibridazione del copywriting contemporaneo
March 21, at 11 am

Trasformare i dati in narrazioni coinvolgenti con video personalizzati
March 21, at 10 am

We are waiting for you!
The Doxee Marketing Team

Disclaimer

Doxee S.p.A. published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 20:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOXEE S.P.A.
04:52pDOXEE S P A  : takes part in the Milano Digital Week, from 17 to 21 of March
PU
03/08DOXEE S P A  : The innovation of interactive experiences with Pvideo® technology..
PU
03/04DOXEE S P A  : TitleDisclosure on the Purchase of Own Shares
PU
02/24DOXEE S P A  : TitleDISCLOSURE ON THE PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES
PU
02/05DOXEE S P A  : continues the development of Public Administration projects
PU
01/29DOXEE S P A  : TitleDisclosure on the Purchase of Own Shares
PU
01/19DOXEE S P A  : TitleDisclosure on the Purchase of Own Shares
PU
01/14DOXEE S P A  : recognized as Technology Leader in the global CCM market
PU
2020DOXEE S P A  : TitleNotice Of Change In Share Capital
PU
2020DOXEE S P A  : TitleDisclosure on the Purchase of Own Shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019
Net income 2019
Net Debt 2019
P/E ratio 2019
Yield 2019
Capitalization 31,5 M 37,6 M 37,5 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,55x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 23,3%
Chart DOXEE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Doxee S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOXEE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 7,05 €
Last Close Price 4,40 €
Spread / Highest target 60,2%
Spread / Average Target 60,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 60,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paolo Cavicchioli Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Sergio Muratori Casali Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Guido Spagnoli Chief Financial Officer
Robert Dosen Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Rampoldi Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOXEE S.P.A.25.71%37
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-4.23%194 807
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-1.54%23 208
DYNATRACE, INC.25.38%15 336
SINCH AB (PUBL)6.27%11 079
ANAPLAN, INC.-20.82%8 543
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ