Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Doxee S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOX   IT0005394413

DOXEE S.P.A.

(DOX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Doxee S p A : sponsors the 2021 Forum Retail

10/14/2021 | 03:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Doxee sponsors the 2021 Forum Retail

Once again, Doxee will sponsor the Forum Retail 2021, the greatest technology networking hub of the year for the Retail community, taking place on October 27 and 28. Doxee will welcome visitors in its stand and will be represented by Francesco Compiani, who will address the highly sensitive issue of the importance of collecting customer data to create targeted communications in an omnichannel perspective.

The Forum Retail 2021 brings together industry professionals to interact with leading digital and sustainability specialists to learn how they are reshaping the customer experience, balancing the trade-offs between physical and online in the post-pandemic scenario.

On this panel, Francesco Compiani, Product Manager interactive experience at Doxee, will be speaking about how Interactive Experience is key to dealing with the turbulence caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and how data can be transformed to increase customer engagement beyond the retail store.

Since data is an invaluable asset for companies, leveraging it to amplify and enhance the user/customer experience is fundamental and strategic for communicating in innovative and dynamic ways. Doxee proposes this through personalized and interactive communication that creates emotion and relationship with the user/customer, thus generating a high level of engagement.

The valorization of data, a fundamental asset for all companies, is the starting point of the products offered by Doxee. Theinteractive experienceline ensures the enhancement and extension of the user experienceby helping create a one-to-one relationship that is highly personalized, dynamic, and unique for each customer. Thanks to video personalization, interactivity, and the use of customized web microsites, Doxee's technology helps brands improve the customer journey and the experience between user and brand.

Doxee's talk will be part of the panel discussion, Omnichanneling beyond the pandemic: 5 predictions to face the post COVID-19. What will be the other key aspects of recovery? This session will analyze 5 important trends of 2021:

  1. Less budget for advertising, more marketing performance: how to measure promotional campaigns
  1. Store vs e-commerce: how to optimize store loyalty to increase sales on all channels
  1. New audiences and engagement activities: how to measure consumer needs and where to find new prospects
  1. Content and UXto build consumer loyalty across all channels
  1. ix: standing out thanks to personalized and interactive video communications that can create lasting relationships and increase cross-channel returns

Speakers

  • Marco Parpagliolo- Chief Marketing Officer, Chateau d'Ax
  • Antonietta Chirico- Loyalty Manager, GameStopZing
  • Silvia Sparago- E-commerce Manager, Coin
  • Francesco Compiani- Product Manager Interactive Experience, Doxee

Panel moderator Francesco Riganti- Marketing Director, Mondadori Retail

We look forward to seeing you:

  • October 27 and 28 at our stand at the Hotel NH Milano Congress Centre, Strada 2,7, Assago, MI, Italy
  • October 28 at 3.30 pm at the panel discussion, available in person and in live streaming

Participation is subject to registration.

Disclaimer

Doxee S.p.A. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 07:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOXEE S.P.A.
03:42aDOXEE S P A : sponsors the 2021 Forum Retail
PU
10/13DOXEE S P A : TitleDoxee and Messagepoint signed a global partnership agreement
PU
10/13DOXEE S P A : and Massagepoint announce a global partnership agreement
PU
10/13DOXEE S P A : TitleDoxee and Messagepoint sign a global partnership agreement
PU
10/05DOXEE S P A : TitleDoxee participates in the XI edition of the Lugano IR TOP Investor Day
PU
10/04DOXEE S P A : and Nexi at the Bancaforte Workshop dedicated to Customer Engagement
PU
10/04DOXEE S P A : TitleDisclosure on the Purchase of Own Shares
PU
09/29DOXEE S P A : Presentazione per gli investitori dei risultati economico-finanziari relativ..
PU
09/29DOXEE S P A : TitleDoxee participates in AIM Investor Day organized by Irtop Consulting
PU
09/29DOXEE S P A : TitleDoxee participates in the AIM Investor Day organized by Irtop Consultin..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 21,8 M 25,3 M 25,3 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 2,20 M 2,55 M 2,55 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 84,1 M 97,3 M 97,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,96x
EV / Sales 2021 3,41x
Nbr of Employees 128
Free-Float 23,1%
Chart DOXEE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Doxee S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOXEE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 11,80 €
Average target price 13,04 €
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Cavicchioli Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Sergio Muratori Casali Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Guido Spagnoli Chief Financial Officer
Robert Dosen Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Rampoldi Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOXEE S.P.A.237.14%97
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.25.38%278 437
CLOUDFLARE, INC.109.80%49 811
DYNATRACE, INC.75.55%21 594
SINCH AB25.00%14 347
ANAPLAN, INC.-11.38%9 307