    DOX   IT0005394413

DOXEE S.P.A.

(DOX)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-07-15 am EDT
10.90 EUR   -1.80%
04:04aDOXEE S P A : to participate in ESG Investor Day
PU
07/14DOXEE S P A : presents at the E-Invoicing Exchange Summit 2022
PU
07/12DOXEE S P A : Obtained from BPI France the qualification of “innovative company”
PU
Doxee S p A : to participate in ESG Investor Day

07/18/2022 | 04:04am EDT
Doxee will take part in the 3rd ESG Investor Day, organized by IR Top Consulting and V-Finance in partnership with Borsa Italiana, on July 20, 2022 at 10 a.m.

Sergio Muratori Casali, Doxee CEO, will be speaking at the event.

With revenues of €26 million, Doxee has been listed on the Milan Stock Exchange since the end of 2019. The company achieved Benefit Corporation status in 2021, and it has developed a sustainability strategy that also involves engaging with the financial community.

Doxee has included ESGissues in its strategic activites, and it has been taking action on multiple areas in this sphere for some time now, from sustainable offices, to employee well-being initiatives, to a major effort to promote a digital culture through many activities and initiatives that are open to all professionals working in the field of communications.

For Doxee, growth must also be sustainable for its customers. Research published in Science Direct in 2018 calculated that, for every kilogram of paper produced, around 950 grams of CO2 are emitted.

Doxee's long standing work to promote document dematerialization and digitization of business processes, in addition to its solid commitment to data security and durability, has enabled it to gain credibility with customers who are equally attentive to ESG issues, recognizing Doxee as a reliable partner for supporting digitization processes. This is evidenced by the recent renewal of a three-year collaboration with Iren Mercato S.p.A and throughits work with Vub Banka, one of the most important banking institutions in Slovakia and part of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group.

According to Sergio Muratori Casali, "Efficient organizations and their relationships across business areas, with customers and the supply chain, in turn generate positive impacts for the system. As we have observed for some time now, digital and green are the two pillars of the NRP and NextGenEU. The secure and legal digital preservation of public (or private) documents and the streamlining of communications between citizens and the PA or between customers and a bank or utility also have a social and systemic value, which we feel we encourage."

Doxee handles around 140 million active and passive invoices annually, and in 2021 alone, it created around 41 million communications for its customers using the interactive Pvideo and Pweb products. As a result, the company has preserved an estimated (IRIS Taxonomy ID OI6041) 8.5 million trees, while avoiding 2 million tons of CO2 emissions. These are important figures that are destined to grow in the coming years.

To learn more about Doxee's ESG commitment, follow the event, available via Zoom:

ESG Investor Day - Registration

Disclaimer

Doxee S.p.A. published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 08:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 26,6 M 26,8 M 26,8 M
Net income 2022 1,80 M 1,82 M 1,82 M
Net Debt 2022 0,61 M 0,62 M 0,62 M
P/E ratio 2022 49,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 85,9 M 86,7 M 86,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,25x
EV / Sales 2023 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 125
Free-Float 25,5%
Technical analysis trends DOXEE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 10,90 €
Average target price 14,24 €
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Cavicchioli Vice Chairman & Partner
Sergio Muratori Casali Chairman & Partner
Guido Spagnoli Chief Financial Officer
Robert Dosen Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Rampoldi Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOXEE S.P.A.-12.10%87
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-34.14%166 543
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-64.56%15 203
DYNATRACE, INC.-39.88%10 422
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-28.00%7 649
QUALYS, INC.-9.71%4 811