Doxee S p A : to sponsor E-Invoicing Exchange Summit in Vienna

The event aims to give an understanding of the current and future challenges in the global landscape relating to e-invoicing / e-reporting, an understanding of the existing IT solutions, complexity and sustainability to develop and maintain requirements and to determine required assistance and expertise.

Francesco Goldoni, Product Manager of Doxee paperless experience will talk about how technology may help in transforming e-invoices into an engaging moment for customers, preventing complaints and bill-shocks through a personalized digital onboarding in CtC - Continuos Transaction Controls contexts.

The transition to electronic invoicing has paved the way for both the digitization of companies, which have found themselves experimenting with specific digital technologies and solutions in very different fields, as it has led all companies to change their approach and ask themselves how to improve the relationship with customers.

Hence the need to rethink the moment of billing: instead of dealing with it as a simple mandatory and regulation fulfillment, it is better to integrate it into the customer experience offered to its customers, so that they live it better and, consequently, have a better relationship with the companies themselves.

Join us and meet Francesco Goldoni at E-Invoicing Exchange Summit in Vienna in presence and online on the 27th of September 2021 at 12.30.

To attend the summit it is mandatory to buy an entrance ticket.