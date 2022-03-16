Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Doxee S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOX   IT0005394413

DOXEE S.P.A.

(DOX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Doxee: Vub Banka relies on the Doxee Platform to improve its services

03/16/2022 | 12:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
VUB Banka, the second largest bank in Slovakia and part of Intesa Sanpaolo Group, has chosen the Doxee Platform® to manage the Customer Communications Management (CCM) servicesin the cloud.

VUB Banka's decision to adopt the fully cloud-based Doxee Customer Communication Management product is the result of the Slovak Bank's strategic vision to accelerate its digital transformation path, which is supported by the new and extended functionalities introduced in the recent release of the Doxee Platform®.
The bank, which distributes around 60 million documents annually to its customers, will benefit from increased efficiency and high reliability to support its communication processes thanks to the Doxee Platform and the incredible flexibility offered by the cloud infrastructure.

Sergio Muratori Casali, CEO of Doxee commented: "The choice of VUB Banka to move to the cloud for managing its business-critical communication processes for customers is an important acknowledgement for the Doxee Platform®, which is recognized as a scalable and absolutely reliable cloud platform able to support complex and mission-critical processes while overcoming the constraints related to privacy and security issues. This is a fundamental step, an important moment of discontinuity that frees the organization, however complex and articulated, from the tradition of operating in an exclusively on-premise scenario, to opt for a cloud environment, which opens up an accelerated path of digitalization."

By choosing the product Doxee document experience for the automated and optimized management of CCM processes in the cloud, VUB Banka will be able to leverage native integration with Doxee's product offerings to design new personalized services, thus offering its customers an effective and more engaging user experience.

Disclaimer

Doxee S.p.A. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 16:47:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DOXEE S.P.A.
12:48pDOXEE : Vub Banka relies on the Doxee Platform to improve its services
PU
03/14DOXEE S P A : TitleInformation on the purchase of treasury shares
PU
03/04TITLEDOXEE : notice of substantial change in significant shareholders
PU
02/28DOXEE S P A : TitleInformation on the purchase of treasury shares
PU
02/21DOXEE S P A : TitleInformation on the purchase of treasury shares
PU
01/28DOXEE S P A : TitleFinancial event calendar
PU
01/24DOXEE S P A : named in Madison Advisors' interactive personalized video market study
PU
01/13DOXEE S P A : Working alongside Acea Group Water Companies for Digital Billing
PU
01/12DOXEE S P A : receives 836,000 in funding from the Emilia-Romagna region
PU
01/12DOXEE S P A : TitleDoxee receives 836,000 In funding from the Emilia-Romagna region
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 24,6 M 26,9 M 26,9 M
Net income 2021 2,80 M 3,07 M 3,07 M
Net cash 2021 0,20 M 0,22 M 0,22 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 93,1 M 102 M 102 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,78x
EV / Sales 2022 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 112
Free-Float -
Chart DOXEE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Doxee S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOXEE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 11,80 €
Average target price 13,35 €
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Cavicchioli Vice Chairman & Partner
Sergio Muratori Casali Chairman & Partner
Guido Spagnoli Chief Financial Officer
Robert Dosen Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Rampoldi Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOXEE S.P.A.-4.84%102
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-22.82%194 179
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-34.65%27 851
DYNATRACE, INC.-34.38%11 315
INOVALON HOLDINGS, INC.125.98%6 374
ANAPLAN, INC.-6.98%6 298