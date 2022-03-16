Doxee: Vub Banka relies on the Doxee Platform to improve its services

VUB Banka, the second largest bank in Slovakia and part of Intesa Sanpaolo Group, has chosen the Doxee Platform® to manage the Customer Communications Management (CCM) services

in the cloud.

VUB Banka's decision to adopt the fully cloud-based Doxee Customer Communication Management product is the result of the Slovak Bank's strategic vision to accelerate its digital transformation path, which is supported by the new and extended functionalities introduced in the recent release of the Doxee Platform®.

The bank, which distributes around 60 million documents annually to its customers, will benefit from increased efficiency and high reliability to support its communication processes thanks to the Doxee Platform and the incredible flexibility offered by the cloud infrastructure.

Sergio Muratori Casali, CEO of Doxee commented: "The choice of VUB Banka to move to the cloud for managing its business-critical communication processes for customers is an important acknowledgement for the Doxee Platform®, which is recognized as a scalable and absolutely reliable cloud platform able to support complex and mission-critical processes while overcoming the constraints related to privacy and security issues. This is a fundamental step, an important moment of discontinuity that frees the organization, however complex and articulated, from the tradition of operating in an exclusively on-premise scenario, to opt for a cloud environment, which opens up an accelerated path of digitalization."

By choosing the product Doxee document experience for the automated and optimized management of CCM processes in the cloud, VUB Banka will be able to leverage native integration with Doxee's product offerings to design new personalized services, thus offering its customers an effective and more engaging user experience.