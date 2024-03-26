(Alliance News) - Doxee Spa on Tuesday reported that it closed 2023 with revenues of EUR25.2 million from EUR25.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

The company closed 2023 with a loss of EUR5.3 million from a profit of EUR1.2 million in 2022.

Value of production in the period stood at EUR28.9 million from EUR28.7 million in 2022.

Ebitda in 2023 was negative EUR1.0 million from a positive EUR4.9 million the year before.

Net financial debt stood at EUR20.9 million from EUR14.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

On Tuesday, Doxee closed in the green by 1.3 percent to EUR3.14 per share.

