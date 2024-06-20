(Alliance News) - Doxee Spa announced that the offer period for the capital increase of a maximum of 2.9 million new ordinary shares at a price of EUR2.05 was concluded on Thursday, for a total consideration of a maximum of EUR5.9 million.

The company reports that during the offering period, which began on June 3, a total of 7.2 million option rights were exercised and thus 2.4 million new ordinary shares were subscribed, corresponding to about 83 percent of the new shares offered, for a total countervalue of EUR4.9 million.

The shareholder P&S Spa exercised a total of 6.2 million option rights and consequently subscribed for 2.1 million shares for EUR4.2 million.

At the end of the period, 1.2 million option rights were unexercised, entitling the shareholder to subscribe for a maximum of 473,280 new shares corresponding to 16.51 percent of the total number of new shares, with a total value of EUR970,224.00.

The unopted rights will be offered by Doxee on Euronext Growth Milan on June 24 and 25.

Doxee closed Thursday up 5.9 percent to EUR2.16 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

