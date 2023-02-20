Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Doxee S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOX   IT0005394413

DOXEE S.P.A.

(DOX)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  06:50:47 2023-02-20 am EST
9.680 EUR   -3.20%
07:42aITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Agatos bullish; GEL closes segment
AN
02/15Lleida, Doxee Sign Digital Security Deal
MT
02/06Handbags still down after Eurozone retail sales
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Agatos bullish; GEL closes segment

02/20/2023 | 07:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Monday's Italy Growth in Piazza Affari.

---------

WINNERS

----------

Agatos rises 8.6 percent to EUR0.6330. The stock trades high at 533,000 against a three-month daily average of about 101,000.

Alfonsino, on the other hand, rises 5.8 percent to EUR1.13 per share, after Friday's 9 percent red.

----------

LOSERS

----------

GEL is giving up 4.1 percent to EUR1.66 per share, after Friday night's 1.8 percent gain.

Doxee, on the other hand, gives up 3.2% to EUR9.68 per share, with over 8,000 traded.

----------

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGATOS S.P.A. 8.93% 0.634 Delayed Quote.2.11%
ALFONSINO S.P.A. 5.59% 1.134 Delayed Quote.123.98%
DOXEE S.P.A. -3.20% 9.68 Delayed Quote.0.00%
GEL S.P.A. -4.05% 1.66 Delayed Quote.1.17%
All news about DOXEE S.P.A.
07:42aITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Agatos bullish; GEL closes ..
AN
02/15Lleida, Doxee Sign Digital Security Deal
MT
02/06Handbags still down after Eurozone retail sales
AN
02/06Europeans down, German factory orders rise
AN
02/03Simest's strategic entry into the share capital of Doxee
AN
01/24Doxee S P A : Presentazione illustrata a Italian Day in Frankfurt organizzata da Polytems
PU
01/23Doxee S P A : TitleSimest works with Doxee to bring the Italian digital transformation to ..
PU
01/20Future on; Saipem gets order in Brazil
AN
01/19Mib in the red; Alfonsino splashes among PMIs
AN
01/19Doxee with Simest for Italian digital transformation in Europe
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 26,9 M 28,7 M 28,7 M
Net income 2022 1,45 M 1,55 M 1,55 M
Net Debt 2022 1,41 M 1,50 M 1,50 M
P/E ratio 2022 57,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 85,2 M 90,9 M 90,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,22x
EV / Sales 2023 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 139
Free-Float 20,3%
Chart DOXEE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Doxee S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOXEE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 10,00 €
Average target price 13,37 €
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Cavicchioli Vice Chairman & Partner
Sergio Muratori Casali Chairman & Partner
Guido Spagnoli Chief Financial Officer
Fabio Cavazzuti Chief Information & Security Officer
Robert Dosen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOXEE S.P.A.0.00%91
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.24.57%163 683
CLOUDFLARE, INC.42.56%21 274
DYNATRACE, INC.11.51%12 345
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-4.78%7 058
NUTANIX, INC.8.91%6 528