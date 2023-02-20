ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Agatos bullish; GEL closes segment

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Monday's Italy Growth in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

Agatos rises 8.6 percent to EUR0.6330. The stock trades high at 533,000 against a three-month daily average of about 101,000.

Alfonsino, on the other hand, rises 5.8 percent to EUR1.13 per share, after Friday's 9 percent red.

LOSERS

GEL is giving up 4.1 percent to EUR1.66 per share, after Friday night's 1.8 percent gain.

Doxee, on the other hand, gives up 3.2% to EUR9.68 per share, with over 8,000 traded.

