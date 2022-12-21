TitleDoxee: notice of change in Share Capital

DOXEE: NOTICE OF CHANGE IN SHARE CAPITAL

Modena, December 21, 2022

Doxee (DOX: IM), a leading high-tech multinational company offering products in the areas of Customer Communications Management (CCM), Digital Customer Experience, and Paperless, announces the new composition of its share capital following the allocation of 649,035 newly issued Doxee Shares resulting from the exercise of 3,245,175 "DOXEE Warrants 2019-2022" (ISIN IT0005394769) during the third and final exercise period (Dec. 1, 2022 - Dec. 15, 2022, with initial and final terms included), in the ratio of 1 Conversion Share for every 5 Warrants exercised (see the press release from December 15, 2022).

The new composition of the share capital (fully subscribed and paid up), following the filing of the certificate with the Registrar of Companies of Modena pursuant to Article 2444, c. 1, of the Italian Civil Code, is as follows:

Current Share Capital Previous Share Capital OR Current subscribed and paid-up OR Previous share capital subscribed share capital and paid up Euro n. Shares Nominal Unit Euro n. Shares Nominal Unit Value Value Total 1,913,570.19 8,623,807 Without 1,769,553.28 7,974,772 Without nominal value nominal value Of which are Ordinary Without Without Shares 1,913,570.19 8,623,807 1,769,553.28 7,974,772 (regular nominal value nominal value dividend entitleme nt: January 1, 2022) No. current coupon: 1

The Company announces that, from the latest results in its possession, as displayed on the Company website in the Investor Relations/Shareholder Info section pursuant to Article 26 of the Euronext Growth Milan Regulations, its shareholder base is composed as follows:

Shareholder N. Shares % P&S S.r.l. (*) 5,810,881 67.38% Eiffel Investment Group 725,600 8.41% Ipoc 5 S.r.l. 451,310 5.23% Floating 1,636,016 18.97% Total 8,623,807 100.00%