  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Doxee S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOX   IT0005394413

DOXEE S.P.A.

(DOX)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-12-21 am EST
9.900 EUR   +1.23%
TitleDoxee: notice of change in Share Capital

12/21/2022 | 01:49pm EST
DOXEE: NOTICE OF CHANGE IN SHARE CAPITAL

Modena, December 21, 2022

Doxee (DOX: IM), a leading high-tech multinational company offering products in the areas of Customer Communications Management (CCM), Digital Customer Experience, and Paperless, announces the new composition of its share capital following the allocation of 649,035 newly issued Doxee Shares resulting from the exercise of 3,245,175 "DOXEE Warrants 2019-2022" (ISIN IT0005394769) during the third and final exercise period (Dec. 1, 2022 - Dec. 15, 2022, with initial and final terms included), in the ratio of 1 Conversion Share for every 5 Warrants exercised (see the press release from December 15, 2022).

The new composition of the share capital (fully subscribed and paid up), following the filing of the certificate with the Registrar of Companies of Modena pursuant to Article 2444, c. 1, of the Italian Civil Code, is as follows:

Current Share Capital

Previous Share Capital

OR Current subscribed and paid-up

OR Previous share capital subscribed

share capital

and paid up

Euro

n. Shares

Nominal Unit

Euro

n. Shares

Nominal Unit

Value

Value

Total

1,913,570.19

8,623,807

Without

1,769,553.28

7,974,772

Without

nominal value

nominal value

Of which

are

Ordinary

Without

Without

Shares

1,913,570.19

8,623,807

1,769,553.28

7,974,772

(regular

nominal value

nominal value

dividend

entitleme

nt:

January 1,

2022)

No. current

coupon: 1

The Company announces that, from the latest results in its possession, as displayed on the Company website in the Investor Relations/Shareholder Info section pursuant to Article 26 of the Euronext Growth Milan Regulations, its shareholder base is composed as follows:

Shareholder

N. Shares

%

P&S S.r.l. (*)

5,810,881

67.38%

Eiffel Investment Group

725,600

8.41%

Ipoc 5 S.r.l.

451,310

5.23%

Floating

1,636,016

18.97%

Total

8,623,807

100.00%

  1. Company owned by Sergio Muratori Casali and Paolo Cavicchioli, each of whom holds a 50% share.

The Issuer will update the composition of the shareholder base and provide timely information if any communications are received from shareholders.

This statement is available at www.doxee.com and at www.1info.it.

DOXEE

Doxee (DOX:IM - ISIN IT0005394413) is a multinational hi-tech company and a leading provider of products for Customer Communications Management (CCM), Digital Customer Experience and Dematerialization. Doxee offers innovative technology products based on Doxee's proprietary platform and delivered in cloud mode to over 200 Enterprise companies to ensure scalability, flexibility and reliability for mission-critical processes. Doxee products are a powerful tool for dynamic innovating communication strategies between the company and its customers, since they enable the creation of personalized and interactive relationships using digital machine learning and natural language processing technologies. For more than 10 years, the company has invested 13% of its revenues in Research & Development, with the goal of ensuring technological excellence and reliability. In addition to our constant commitment to R&D, Doxee promotes a working environment where our young people highly educated and technologically skilled are the key to boost innovation from within. Doxee is 2 an innovative SME headquartered in Modena, and offices located in Milan, Rome and Catanzaro, Italy, in the Czech Republic, Slovak Republic and the United States. www.doxee.com

Contacts

DOXEE | T +39 059 88680 INVESTOR RELATIONS MANAGER

Maria Elisa Biolo | investor.relations@doxee.com | Viale Virgilio 48b - 41123 Modena

CDR COMMUNICATION | T +39 02 8404 1412

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Vincenza Colucci, vincenza.colucci@cdr-communication.it

Eleonora Nicolini, eleonora.nicolini@cdr-communication.it

IR TOP CONSULTING | T +39 0245473884

FINANCIAL MEDIA RELATIONS

Domenico Gentile, d.gentile@irtop.com

Antonio Buozzi, a.buozzi@irtop.com

INTEGRAE SIM | T +39 02 96846864

Euronext Growth Advisor | info@integraesim.it

Piazza Castello 24 - 20121 Milano

Disclaimer

Doxee S.p.A. published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 18:47:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
