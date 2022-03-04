Log in
DOXEE S.P.A.

TitleDoxee: notice of substantial change in significant shareholders

03/04/2022 | 01:06pm EST
DOXEE: NOTICE OF SUBSTANTIAL CHANGE IN SIGNIFICANT

SHAREHOLDERS IN ACCORDANCE WITH / PURSUANT TO ART. 17

OF THE EURONEXT GROWTH MILAN ISSUERS' REGULATION

Modena, Italy, March 4, 2022

Doxee (DOX:IM), a leading high-tech multinational provider of Customer Communications Management (CCM), Digital Customer Experience, and Paperless products, announces, pursuant to the "Discipline on Transparency" and art.17 of the Euronext Growth Milan Issuers' Regulations, that today it has received communication from the shareholder Eiffel Investment Group that it has exceeded the 5% threshold of relevance in the share capital of Doxee.

Eiffel Investment Group declared that, as of today, it holds 400,100 Doxee ordinary shares, corresponding to a 5.02% interest in the Company's share capital.

Following this transaction, and pursuant to article 26 of the Euronext Growth Milan Issuers' Regulations, the Company informs that, according to the latest results in its possession as posted on its website, its shareholding structure is composed as follows.

Name

Number of shares

%

P&S S.r.l. (*)

5.678.690

71,21%

Ipoc 5 S.r.l.

451.310

5,66%

Eiffel Investement Group

400.100

5,02%

Flottante

1.444.672

18,11%

Totale

7.974.772

100,00%

(*) Company owned 50% by Sergio Muratori Casali and Paolo Cavicchioli.

The Issuer shall update the shareholding structure and promptly notify any communication from the shareholders.

***

This press release is available on www.doxee.com and on 1info.it.

DOXEE

Doxee (DOX:IM - ISIN IT0005394413) is a multinational Hi-Tech company, leader in offering products in the field of Customer Communications Management (CCM), Paperless and Digital Customer Experience. We transform the Customer Experience through the use of digital technologies that enable companies to communicate with their customers in an innovative and engaging way. Thanks to the Doxee Pvideo® product, it is possible to create personalized and interactive videos, to offer customers digital and highly immersive experiences. Doxee has been investing around 13% of its turnover in research and development for over 10 years, with the aim of ensuring technological excellence and reliability. In addition to the constant commitment to research and development, the company promotes a working environment in which people are the key to triggering innovation, favored in most cases by highly educated and young profiles. Doxee is an innovative SME with legal and administrative headquarters in Modena, and with offices in Milan, Rome and Catanzaro, Italy. It is also present in the Czech Republic, the Slovak Republic and the United States. Read more www.doxee.com

CONTACTS

DOXEE | T +39 059 88680

pag. 1

INVESTOR RELATIONS MANAGER

Maria Elisa Biolo | investor.relations@doxee.com| Viale Virgilio 48b - 41123 Modena

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Vincenza Colucci, vincenza.colucci@cdr-communication.it

Giulia Loria, giulia.loria@cdr-communication.it

IR TOP CONSULTING| T +39 0245473884

FINANCIAL MEDIA RELATIONS

Domenico Gentile, d.gentile@irtop.com│Antonio Buozzi, a.buozzi@irtop.com

INTEGRAE SIM | T +39 02 39448386

Euronext Growth Advisor | info@integraesim.it| Via Meravigli 13 - 20123 Milano

pag. 2

Disclaimer

Doxee S.p.A. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 18:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
