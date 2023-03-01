TitleDoxee: the Board of Directors resolves to adopt of the international accounting standards IAS/IFRS

DOXEE: THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESOLVES TO ADOPT OF THE INTERNATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS IAS/IFRS

Modena, March 1st 2023

Doxee (DOX: IM), a high-tech multinational leader in Customer Communications Management (CCM), Digital Customer Experience, and Paperless, announces that the Board of Directors, which met today under the chairmanship of Mr. Paolo Cavicchioli, resolves to adopt the International Accounting Standards (IAS/IFRS) starting from the drafting of the Company's financial statements and the consolidated financial statements of the Doxee Group as of December 31, 2022.

Sergio Muratori Casali, CEO of Doxee, commented as follows: "The transition to the International Accounting Standards represents an adaptation to the best practices of disclosure and transparency, in order to facilitate the comparability of the equity, economic and financial information of the Company for all the current and potential stakeholders, Italian but above all foreign. In an increasingly global market context, we have decided to undertake this step with a view to supporting the internationalization process of Doxee, strongly taking into consideration the foreign component of institutional investors present in our capital".

Doxee (DOX:IM - ISIN IT0005394413) is a multinational hi-tech company and a leading provider of products for Customer Communications Management (CCM), Digital Customer Experience and Dematerialization. Doxee offers innovative technology products based on Doxee's proprietary platform and delivered in cloud mode to over 200 Enterprise companies to ensure scalability, flexibility and reliability for mission-critical processes. Doxee products are a powerful tool for dynamic innovating communication strategies between the company and its customers, since they enable the creation of personalized and interactive relationships using digital machine learning and natural language processing technologies. For more than 10 years, the company has invested 13% of its revenues in Research & Development, with the goal of ensuring technological excellence and reliability. In addition to our constant commitment to R&D, Doxee promotes a working environment where our young people highly educated and technologically skilled are the key to boost innovation from within. Doxee is an innovative SME headquartered in Modena, and offices located in Milan, Rome and Catanzaro, Italy, in the Czech Republic, Slovak Republic and the United States. www.doxee.com

