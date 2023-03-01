Advanced search
    DOX   IT0005394413

DOXEE S.P.A.

(DOX)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:06 2023-03-01 am EST
9.480 EUR   -3.07%
11:12aDoxee, P&S buys 3,500 of the company's own shares
AN
02/20ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Agatos bullish; GEL closes segment
AN
02/15Lleida, Doxee Sign Digital Security Deal
MT
TitleDoxee: the Board of Directors resolves to adopt of the international accounting standards IAS/IFRS

03/01/2023 | 03:09pm EST
DOXEE: THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESOLVES TO ADOPT OF THE INTERNATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS IAS/IFRS

Modena, March 1st 2023

Doxee (DOX: IM), a high-tech multinational leader in Customer Communications Management (CCM), Digital Customer Experience, and Paperless, announces that the Board of Directors, which met today under the chairmanship of Mr. Paolo Cavicchioli, resolves to adopt the International Accounting Standards (IAS/IFRS) starting from the drafting of the Company's financial statements and the consolidated financial statements of the Doxee Group as of December 31, 2022.

Sergio Muratori Casali, CEO of Doxee, commented as follows: "The transition to the International Accounting Standards represents an adaptation to the best practices of disclosure and transparency, in order to facilitate the comparability of the equity, economic and financial information of the Company for all the current and potential stakeholders, Italian but above all foreign. In an increasingly global market context, we have decided to undertake this step with a view to supporting the internationalization process of Doxee, strongly taking into consideration the foreign component of institutional investors present in our capital".

This press release is available at www.doxee.comand at www.1info.it.

DOXEE

Doxee (DOX:IM - ISIN IT0005394413) is a multinational hi-tech company and a leading provider of products for Customer Communications Management (CCM), Digital Customer Experience and Dematerialization. Doxee offers innovative technology products based on Doxee's proprietary platform and delivered in cloud mode to over 200 Enterprise companies to ensure scalability, flexibility and reliability for mission-critical processes. Doxee products are a powerful tool for dynamic innovating communication strategies between the company and its customers, since they enable the creation of personalized and interactive relationships using digital machine learning and natural language processing technologies. For more than 10 years, the company has invested 13% of its revenues in Research & Development, with the goal of ensuring technological excellence and reliability. In addition to our constant commitment to R&D, Doxee promotes a working environment where our young people highly educated and technologically skilled are the key to boost innovation from within. Doxee is an innovative SME headquartered in Modena, and offices located in Milan, Rome and Catanzaro, Italy, in the Czech Republic, Slovak Republic and the United States. www.doxee.com

CONTACTS

DOXEE | T +39 059 88680 INVESTOR RELATIONS MANAGER

Maria Elisa Biolo | investor.relations@doxee.com | Viale Virgilio 48b - 41123 Modena

CDR COMMUNICATION | T +39 02 8404 1412 INVESTOR RELATIONS

Vincenza Colucci, vincenza.colucci@cdr-communication.itEleonora Nicolini, eleonora.nicolini@cdr-communication.it

IR TOP CONSULTING | T +39 0245473884 FINANCIAL MEDIA RELATIONS Domenico Gentile, d.gentile@irtop.comIvana Quartarone, i.quartarone@irtop.com

INTEGRAE SIM | T +39 02 96846864 Euronext Growth Advisor | info@integraesim.itPiazza Castello 24 - 20121 Milano

Disclaimer

Doxee S.p.A. published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 20:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 26,9 M 28,7 M 28,7 M
Net income 2022 1,45 M 1,55 M 1,55 M
Net Debt 2022 1,41 M 1,50 M 1,50 M
P/E ratio 2022 55,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 83,3 M 88,9 M 88,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,15x
EV / Sales 2023 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 139
Free-Float 20,3%
