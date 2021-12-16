TitleWarrant 2019-2022: Results of the Second Exercise Period

WARRANT DOXEE 2019-2022

RESULTS OF THE SECOND EXERCISE PERIOD

(From 1 to 15 December 2021)

Modena, December 15, 2021

Doxee (DOX: IM), a leading high-tech multinational company offering products in the areas of Customer Communications Management (CCM), Digital Customer Experience, and Paperless, announces the results of the Second Execercise Period for DOXEE 2019-2022 Warrants, ISIN code IT0005394769.

Doxee communicates that during the period of December 1, 2021 and December 15, 2021, with initial and final terms included, n. 3,868,360 Warrants have been exercised.

Consequently, 773,672 newly issued Doxee shares were subscribed at the price of €3.63 per share, at a ratio of 1 (one) Conversion Share for every 5 (five) Warrants held, with no indication of par value, with regular dividend rights and the same characteristics as the Doxee Ordinary Shares traded on Euronext Growth Milan at the date of issue of the Conversion Shares, for a total value of € 2,808,429.36

As a result of the above, as of today there are 3,275,140 Warrants in circulation.

The issue for trading, through Monte Tiyoli SpA, of Conversation Sahres subscribed by the Warrant holders during the Second Period will take place on the settlement day following the end of the last day of the Second Execrcise Period.

For further information, refer to " Doxee Warrant Regulations" available on the website www.doxee.com, Investor Relations / IPO section.

The Company will publish the notice of change in the Share Capital following the filing of the execution of the capita increase at the Modena Register od Companied within the twrms of the law.

DOXEE

Doxee (DOX:IM - ISIN IT0005394413) is a multinational hi-tech company and a leading provider of products for Customer Communications Management (CCM), Digital Customer Experience and Dematerialization. Doxee offers innovative technology products based on Doxee's proprietary platform and delivered in cloud mode to over 200 Enterprise companies to ensure scalability, flexibility and reliability for mission-critical processes. Doxee products are a powerful tool for dynamic innovating communication strategies between the company and its customers, since they enable the creation of personalized and interactive relationships using digital machine learning and natural language processing technologies. For more than 10 years, the company has invested 13% of its revenues in Research & Development, with the goal of ensuring technological excellence and reliability. In addition to our constant commitment to R&D, Doxee promotes a working environment where our young people highly educated and technologically skilled are the key to boost innovation from within. Doxee is an innovative SME headquartered in Modena, and offices located in Milan, Rome and Catanzaro, Italy, in the Czech Republic, Slovak Republic and the United States. www.doxee.com