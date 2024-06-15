NEW YORK, June 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of common stock of Doximty, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) between February 9, 2022 and April 1, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by June 17, 2024.

The Rosen Law Firm is investigating allegations that Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) misled investors regarding its business operations.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about Doximity's business and operations. Specifically, defendants repeatedly touted Doximity's business prospects and the sustainability of Doximity's revenue growth and profitability, while downplaying the impact of competition and tightening macroeconomic conditions on Doximity and Doximity's reliance on "upselling" products and services (such as additional advertising) to existing customers to sustain Doximity's performance and future growth. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

