Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Doximity, Inc. (“Doximity” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DOCS) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 1, 2024, Jehoshaphat Research published a report alleging, among other things, that “Doximity’s underlying sales . . . are declining at a negative -3-6% rate, but that this decline has been masked through accelerated revenue recognition.”

On this news, Doximity’s stock price fell $1.11, or 4.1%, over two consecutive trading days to close at $25.80 per share on April 2, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Doximity securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

