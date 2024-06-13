Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of common stock of Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) between February 9, 2022 and April 1, 2024. Doximity describes itself as a company that “operates a digital platform that provides connections between, medical information to, and patient scheduling tools for medical professionals.”

The Allegations: Rosen Law Firm is Investigating the Allegations that Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Operations.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about Doximity’s business and operations. Specifically, defendants repeatedly touted Doximity’s business prospects and the sustainability of Doximity’s revenue growth and profitability, while downplaying the impact of competition and tightening macroeconomic conditions on Doximity and Doximity’s reliance on “upselling” products and services (such as additional advertising) to existing customers to sustain Doximity’s performance and future growth. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Doximity, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by June 17, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

