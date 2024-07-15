12 July 2024
DP Aircraft I Limited (the 'Company')
Shareholder Update
The Company is pleased to confirm that a shareholder update is now available (within the 'Investor' section under 'Shareholder Reports') to view or download from the Company's website www.dpaircraft.com
For further information, please contact:
Aztec Financial Services (Guernsey) Limited
+44(0) 1481 748833
Chris Copperwaite/Sarah Felmingham
