DP AIRCRAFT I LIMITED
Shareholder Update July 2024
1 | EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Most of the airline and aviation sector has recovered from the pandemic and the outlook for 2024 is promising. The Asian region, where restrictions had been lifted later, is catching up and expected to grow quicker than the global average, e.g. on passenger numbers. Thai Airways Rehabilitation Programme is on track and the integration of the subsidiary Thai Smile completed. Furthermore, THAI is resuming destinations and growing its fleet again to participate in the increasing demand for air travel. Both aircraft TQC and TQD owned by DP Aircraft are in regular commercial operations with Thai Airways; the latest inspection took place in April 2024, with no major issues found. The aircraft are mainly operating on Asia-Pacific routes, including Perth, with the potential of other long routes to be added in the second half of 2024 (Milan and Brussels).
2 | THE AIRLINE MARKET
GLOBAL
- Current Situation1
- The aviation sector generally recovered from the pandemic and returned to profitability
- The June 2024 forecast of airlines´ net profits 2024 by IATA increased by nearly USD 5 billion to USD 30.5 billion compared with the last forecast published in December 2023
- Expectation of aircraft deliveries in 2024 reduced by 11%
- Outlook 20242
- Global average load factor expected to reach pre-Covid levels in 2024 with about 82.5%
- Fuel prices remain high and are expected to account for 31% of airlines´ operating costs
Expected growth rates of total passenger numbers
2024
Passenger
2025
growth in the
Asia Pacific
region expected
2026
to be stronger
than the global
2027
average
0,0%
2,0%
4,0%
6,0%
8,0%
10,0%
12,0%
14,0%
16,0%
18,0%
20,0%
Global
Asia
Source: IATA: "Global Outlook for Air Transport - Deep Change"; June 2024
ASIA
- Airline based in Asia/Pacific announced a net profit of USD 8.8 billion in 2023 after a net loss of USD 9.7 billion in 20223
- Domestic markets in China, Australia and Japan are recovering4
- International traffic originating Asian countries is still partially below pre-Covid levels (e.g. from China)4
- IATA expects that in 2043 about 50% of global net passenger increase will be contributed by the Asia Pacific region5
- The Association of Asia Pacific Airlines assumes Asian Airlines to benefit from a global increase in air travel demand and export activities6
3 | THE LESSEE: THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL
SNAPSHOT7
- Launch of daily Brussels services on 1st December 2024 with B787-8s8
- Network of 59 destinations, including 8 domestic routes during the first quarter of 2024
- Fleet of 73 active and 23 decommissioned aircraft as well as one aircraft in long-term parking
- Delivery of one B787-9 and three A350-900s expected for the second quarter of 2024
- New or resumed destinations 2024: Milan (Italy; amongst others operated by B787-8s), Oslo (Norway) and Kochi (India)
- The IMF (International Monetary Funds) assumes a growth rate of 2.7% for the Thai economy - a downturn from the expected 4.4% at the beginning of 2024
- Thailand´s tourist sector is further recovering from the pandemic: Foreign tourist arrivals in Thailand during the first quarter 2024 increased by 44% compared to the same quarter in 2023
RESTRUCTURING & REHABILITATION PROCESS: SINCE JANUARY 20249
- Debt repayment according to the Business Rehabilitation Plan remains on track
- Agreed sales for two inactive aircraft and two engines
- Delivery of aircraft to buyer and receipt of the respective sale prices of five aircraft from THAI fleet
- As part of the carrier´s fleet efficiency and route expansion plan, Thai received three A350-900s, increased several frequencies (e.g. to Tokyo and Manila) and resumed flights (to Perth and Colombo) during the first half of 202410
- The carrier expects to complete its capital restructuring by 2024 with the purpose to show positive equity and to avoid delisting from the Thai Stock Exchange (SET)10
FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL KEY FIGURES (incl. SUBSIDIARIES)11
[BILLION THB]12
1Q20 24
1Q20 23
CHANGE
REMARKS
Operating Revenues
45.96
41.51
+ 11 %
- Passenger and excess baggage
38.52
34.98
+ 10 %
- Freight and mail
3.76
4.36
- 14 %
- Other businesses
2.60
1.96
+ 33 %
a)
- Other income
1.07
0.21
+ 421 %
Operating Expenses
34.88
28.47
+ 23 %
b)
- Fuel and oil
12.93
12.05
+ 7 %
c)
- Non-fuel operating costs
21.95
16.42
+ 34%
d)
Operating Result excl. One-Time
6.47
9.49
- 32 %
Items
Net Result
2.41
12.51
- 81 %
e)
Capacity - ASK13 (million)
14,646
13,298
+ 10 %
Demand - RPK14 (million)
12,227
11,110
+ 10%
Load Factor
83.5 %
83.5 %
+/- 0 pp
Passengers (million)
3.88
3.52
+ 10 %
Passenger Yield [THB/RPK]
3.14
3.14
+/- 0 %
Aircraft Utilisation [Block Hours]
12.8
12.3
+ 4 %
Number Of Aircraft
74
86
- 14 %
Increase in Cash & Cash
- 0.20
8.38
Equivalents
Current Ratio
2.42
2.21
f)
(consolidated)
Remarks
- Catering, Ground Services, Cargo handling, etc.
- Increase in operating Expenses increased more strongly than operating revenuesCrew expenses, aircraft maintenance, lease of aircraft, etc.
- Average fuel price in 1Q24 was 4% lower than in the same quarter 2023
- Crew expenses, aircraft maintenance, lease of aircraft, etc.
- e) Affected by one-time expenses, particularly due to a gain on outdated passenger ticket revenue adjustment (THB 4.14 billion; expired tickets due to the pandemic which had not been submitted for refund), gain from debt restructuring (THB 0.49 billion), an impairment loss on aircraft (THB 3.34 billion) and a loss on foreign currency exchange (THB 5.38 billion)
- f) Improve in liquidity and the ability to pay debt services (Current Ratio = Current Assets/Current Liabilities)
4 | THE ASSETS
UPDATE BOEING B787
- Two B787-9s had been delivery in May 2024 by Boeing15
- Latest transactions:
- March 2024
- Oman Air intends to sell its only two B787-8s and keep its B787-9s as part of its restructuring16
- Japan Airlines ordered additional ten B787-9s to start joining the fleet in 202717
- El Al ordered three additional B787-9s (delivery dates in 2029 and 2030) and placed an option for another six with the flexibility to change the variant18
- April 2024
- Lufthansa took delivery of two B787-9s leased from CALC (China Aircraft Leasing Group) which had been operated by Bamboo Airlines (Vietnam)19
- One ex-KalairB787-9 in long term storage had been purchased by the AJW Group (a component part and MRO provider)20
- MIAT Mongolian Airlines took delivery of one B787-9 from AerCap21
- May 2024
- Eva Air (Taiwan) ordered additional four B787-10s from Boeing22
- June 2024
- Austrian Airlines introduced its first of eleven B787-9s to the fleet23
REMARKETING UPDATE BOEING B787
At least two of the four B787s published for remarketing are of the B787-8 variant
Source: ISHKA: "Remarketing Watch Data Sheet: Availability continues to fall heading into summer"; 6th June 2024
ASSETS & OPERATIONS
TQC and TQD are in regular commercial service. Their utilisation as well as their respective titled engines are shown in the following tables:
AIRFRAME STATUS
THAI AIRWAYS
HS-TQC
HS-TQD
(31st May 2024)
Total Time [Flight Hours]
25,177
22,900
Total Flight Cycles
5,984
5,372
TITLED ENGINE DATA
ENGINE SERIAL NUMBER
(31st May 2024)
10239
10243
10244
10248
Total Time [Flight Hours]
21,570
16,645
17,721
20,936
Total Flight Cycles
4,942
3,482
4,235
4,478
On-wing
In shop at SAESL
HS-TQE
On-wing
Location
for repair;
(B787-8)
Singapore
7
On 23rd and 24th April 2024, the annual inspection of HS-TQD and HS-TQC respectively has been performed at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport during regular operations. No major issues were found with the aircraft being airworthy.
Monthly lease rentals are fixed and independent on the utilisation of Airframe and Engines.
HS-TQC AND HS-TQD DESTINATIONS BETWEEN 1 OCTOBER TO 20 NOVEMBER 202319
De s t in at io n
Average Flight
Frequency -
Frequency - TQD
Tim e
TQC20
Ban galo re , In dia
3:12
1
-
Calcu t t a, In dia
2:06
5
4
Ch e n gdu , Ch in a
2:50
16
14
Ch ian g Mai, Th ailan d
0:54
1
-
De lh i, In dia
3:37
-
1
Dh aka, Ban glade sh
2:03
5
2
Fu ku o ka, J apan
4:53
9
9
Han o i, Vie t n am
1:46
1
2
Ho Ch i Min h Cit y, Vie t n am
1:10
-
1
Ho n g Ko n g
2:34
1
-
Hyde rabad, In dia
3:01
16
19
Islam abad, Pakist an
4:26
2
4
J akart a, In do n e sia
2:53
3
5
Karach i, Pakist an
4:28
2
-
Ku ala Lu m pu r, Malaysia
1:46
12
25
Lah o re , Pakist an
4:40
-
1
Madras, In dia
2:52
1
3
Man ila, Ph ilippin e s
2:55
-
3
Milan , It aly
11:03
1
-
Mu m bai, In dia
4:12
3
4
Paris, Fran ce
12:07
-
1
Pe rt h , Au st ralia
6:23
18
18
Ph u ke t , Th ailan d
1:10
1
1
Ran go o n , Myan m ar
1:13
1
11
Se o u l, So u t h Ko re a
5:00
2
-
Sin gapo re
2:00
38
23
To kyo , J apan
6:05
-
1
8
5 | Annex
DP AIRCRAFT - FACT SHEET
Ticker
DPA
Company Number
56941
ISIN Number
GG00BBP6HP33
SEDOL Number
BBP6HP3
Traded
SFS
•
SFM Admission Date
4th October 2013
•
Share Price
USD 0.065 [10th July 2024]
Country of Incorporation
Guernsey
Current Shares in Issue
239,333,333
Jonathan (Jon) Bridel (Chairman)
Directors
Jeremy Thompson
Harald Brauns
Robert Knapp
Administrator and Company Secretary
Aztec Financial Services (Guernsey) Limited
Asset Manager
DS Aviation GmbH & Co. KG
Auditor
KPMG; Chartered Accountants
Corporate Broker
Investec Bank plc
Aircraft Registration (Date of Delivery)
HS-TQC (29th October 2014)
HS-TQD (9th December 2014)
Aircraft Serial Number
36110; 35320
Aircraft Type and Model
B787-8
Engine Type
Rolls Royce Trent 1000
Lessee
Thai Airways International PCL
Website
http://www.dpaircraft.com
DISCLAIMER
The information in this document has been prepared by DS Aviation GmbH & Co. KG as Asset Manager to DP Aircraft I Limited (the "Company") solely to give an overview of the Company. This document is not and should not be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any investment. The document is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. It is important to remember that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Furthermore, the value of any investment or the income deriving from them may go down as well as up and you may not get back the full amount invested.
