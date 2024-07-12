Shareholder Update - July 2024 2

1 | EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Most of the airline and aviation sector has recovered from the pandemic and the outlook for 2024 is promising. The Asian region, where restrictions had been lifted later, is catching up and expected to grow quicker than the global average, e.g. on passenger numbers. Thai Airways Rehabilitation Programme is on track and the integration of the subsidiary Thai Smile completed. Furthermore, THAI is resuming destinations and growing its fleet again to participate in the increasing demand for air travel. Both aircraft TQC and TQD owned by DP Aircraft are in regular commercial operations with Thai Airways; the latest inspection took place in April 2024, with no major issues found. The aircraft are mainly operating on Asia-Pacific routes, including Perth, with the potential of other long routes to be added in the second half of 2024 (Milan and Brussels).

2 | THE AIRLINE MARKET

GLOBAL

Current Situation 1

The aviation sector generally recovered from the pandemic and returned to profitability The June 2024 forecast of airlines ´ net profits 2024 by IATA increased by nearly USD 5 billion to USD 30.5 billion compared with the last forecast published in December 2023 Expectation of aircraft deliveries in 2024 reduced by 11%

Outlook 2024 2

Global average load factor expected to reach pre-Covid levels in 2024 with about 82.5% Fuel prices remain high and are expected to account for 31% of airlines ´ operating costs



Expected growth rates of total passenger numbers

2024 Passenger 2025 growth in the Asia Pacific region expected 2026 to be stronger than the global 2027 average 0,0% 2,0% 4,0% 6,0% 8,0% 10,0% 12,0% 14,0% 16,0% 18,0% 20,0% Global Asia

