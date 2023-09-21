DP AIRCRAFT I LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM REPORT
FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
CONTENTS
- Fact Sheet
- Summary
7 Highlights
9 Chairman's Statement
11 Asset Manager's Report
- Directors' information
- Statement of Principal Risks and Uncertainties
- Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
- Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (unaudited)
- Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (unaudited)
- Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited)
- Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (unaudited)
- Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
44 Company Information
FACT SHEET
Ticker
DPA
Company Number
56941
ISIN Number
GG00BBP6HP33
SEDOL Number
BBP6HP3
Traded
Specialist Fund Segment ('SFS') of the London Stock Exchange
SFS Admission Date
4-Oct-13
Share Price
US$ 0.055 at 30 June 2023
Earnings per share
US$ (0.0170) for the period ended 30 June 2023
Country of Incorporation
Guernsey
Current Shares in Issue
239,333,333
Administrator and Company Secretary
Aztec Financial Services (Guernsey) Limited
Asset Manager
DS Aviation GmbH & Co. KG
Auditor
KPMG, Chartered Accountants
Corporate Broker
Investec Bank Plc
Aircraft Registrations
HS-TQD
HS-TQC
Aircraft Serial Numbers
35320
36110
Aircraft Type and Model
Boeing 787-8
Lessee
Thai Airways International Public Company Limited ('Thai
Airways')
Website
www.dpaircraft.com
SUMMARY
COMPANY OVERVIEW
DP Aircraft I Limited (the 'Company') was incorporated with limited liability in Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 on 5 July 2013 with registered number 56941.
The Company was established to invest in aircraft. The Company is a holding company and made its investment in aircraft held through two wholly owned subsidiaries, DP Aircraft Guernsey III Limited and DP Aircraft Guernsey IV Limited (collectively and hereinafter, the 'Borrowers'), each being a Guernsey incorporated company limited by shares and one intermediate lessor company, DP Aircraft UK Limited (the 'Lessor'), a UK incorporated private limited company. The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries, DP Aircraft Guernsey III Limited, DP Aircraft Guernsey IV Limited and DP Aircraft UK Limited comprise the consolidated Group (the 'Group').
Pursuant to the Company's prospectus dated 27 September 2013, the Company offered 113,000,000 ordinary shares of no-par value at an issue price of US$ 1.00 per ordinary share by means of a placing. The Company's ordinary shares were admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange on 4 October 2013 and the Company was listed on the Channel Islands Securities Exchange until 27 May 2015.
On 5 June 2015, the Company offered 96,333,333 ordinary shares of no-par value at an issue price of US$ 1.0589 per ordinary share by means of a placing. These shares were admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange on 12 June 2015.
On 13 July 2022, the Company raised gross proceeds of US$750,000, due to lender restrictions on the DPA 1 Limited Topco balance, through the issue of 30,000,000 additional ordinary shares in the capital of the Company at a price of US$0.025 per share. These additional ordinary shares were admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange on 15 July 2022.
In total there are now 239,333,333 ordinary shares in issue with voting rights.
In addition to the equity raised above in 2013, the Group also utilised external debt to fund the initial acquisition of the aircraft. Further details are given within this summary section.
INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE
The Company's investment objective is to obtain income and capital returns for its shareholders by acquiring, leasing and then, when the Board considers it appropriate, selling aircraft (the 'Asset' or 'Assets').
THE BOARD
The Board comprises of independent Directors (the 'Directors') or (the 'Board'). The Directors of the Board are responsible for managing the business affairs of the Company and Group in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation and have overall responsibility for the Company's and Group's activities, including portfolio and risk management while the asset management of the Group is undertaken by DS Aviation GmbH & Co. KG (the 'Asset Manager').
THE ASSET MANAGER
The Asset Manager has undertaken to provide asset management services to the Company and Group under the terms of an asset management agreement but does not undertake any regulated activities for the purpose of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG)
The Group recognises the Paris Agreement on climate change. The Group operates NTA ('New Technology Aircraft'); specifically Boeing 787-8's equipped with Rolls Royce Trent-1000 engines which are 20% more fuel efficient on a revenue-per-kilometre basis than similar comparable legacy engine aircraft. The Board has taken steps to reduce its own travelling and maximises the use of virtual meetings within the Board and with all its key service providers.
SUMMARY (CONTINUED)
CORONAVIRUS ('COVID-19 ')
COVID-19 continues to have a significant impact on the airline sector, and by extension the aircraft leasing sector. More information is provided below and in the Asset Manager's Report.
THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL ('THAI AIRWAYS' / 'THAI')
The suspension of travel due to COVID-19 in 2020 resulted in Thai Airways entering into business rehabilitation. The Central Bankruptcy Court approved Thai's Business Rehabilitation plan on 15 June 2021, the rehabilitation process is currently ongoing. Please refer to the Asset Manager Report on pages 11 to 18 for details regarding the rehabilitation process.
The Group signed a Letter of Intent ('LOI') dated 1 March 2021 with Thai Airways under which the parties agreed to amend the lease terms that existed then. The actual lease agreement reflecting the terms set out in the LOI was signed on 1 April 2022. The effective date for the lease modification was 15 June 2021.
The new lease terms provided for a power by the hour ('PBH') arrangement until 31 December 2022 (with rent payable by reference to actual monthly utilisation of the Thai aircraft and engines), with scaled back monthly fixed lease payments thereafter until October 2026 for aircraft MSN 36110 and December 2026 for aircraft MSN 35320 reflecting reduced market rates in the long-haul market. The lease term can be extended for a further 3 years to October and December 2029 respectively, with further scaled back monthly lease payments starting from November 2026 and January 2027 respectively. The Extension Period is however subject to agreement with the Group after consulting the Lenders. Given the uncertainty around the lease extension, the lease terms are considered to be the period up to October and December 2026.
A corresponding agreement was reached with the lenders as detailed below.
DEKABANK DEUTSCHE GIROZENTRALE AND THREE OTHER CONSORTIUM MEMBERS ('DekaBank')
On 6 May 2021, subsequent to the LOI being entered into by the Group and Thai as described above, the Group and DekaBank amended and restated the existing loan facility agreements in respect of the Thai aircraft to accommodate the new lease terms, the First Amendment and Restatement to the Loan Agreements. Repayments of principal were deferred until after the end of the PBH arrangement (31 December 2022), and a new repayment schedule was to be renegotiated close to the end of the PBH arrangement.
On 7 February 2023, the Group and DekaBank entered into a Second Amendment and Restatement to the Loan Agreement (the 'Loan Agreement') in which the parties agreed on the following main terms:
- the total loan amount outstanding was split into two tranches:
o Facility A is a loan of US$ 61,144,842, made up of MSN 35320 loan of US$ 31,099,453 and MSN 36110 loan of US$ 30,045,389. The Facility A loan amortizes to a combined balloon of US$ 33,947,878 and represents the scheduled debt.
o Facility B is a loan of US$ 35,504,024 (non-amortizing), made up of MSN 35320 loan of US$ 17,366,650 and MSN 36110 loan of US$ 18,137,374. The Facility B loan will be settled as a balloon payment at the end of the loan term in 2026.
- US$ 2.36m of surplus cash generated under the PBH period was used to immediately repay debt on the amortizing Facility A loan in February 2023, while an agreed cash reserve of US$ 500,000 per aircraft will be retained to cover unforeseen costs going forward.
5
Page
