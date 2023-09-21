SUMMARY

COMPANY OVERVIEW

DP Aircraft I Limited (the 'Company') was incorporated with limited liability in Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 on 5 July 2013 with registered number 56941.

The Company was established to invest in aircraft. The Company is a holding company and made its investment in aircraft held through two wholly owned subsidiaries, DP Aircraft Guernsey III Limited and DP Aircraft Guernsey IV Limited (collectively and hereinafter, the 'Borrowers'), each being a Guernsey incorporated company limited by shares and one intermediate lessor company, DP Aircraft UK Limited (the 'Lessor'), a UK incorporated private limited company. The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries, DP Aircraft Guernsey III Limited, DP Aircraft Guernsey IV Limited and DP Aircraft UK Limited comprise the consolidated Group (the 'Group').

Pursuant to the Company's prospectus dated 27 September 2013, the Company offered 113,000,000 ordinary shares of no-par value at an issue price of US$ 1.00 per ordinary share by means of a placing. The Company's ordinary shares were admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange on 4 October 2013 and the Company was listed on the Channel Islands Securities Exchange until 27 May 2015.

On 5 June 2015, the Company offered 96,333,333 ordinary shares of no-par value at an issue price of US$ 1.0589 per ordinary share by means of a placing. These shares were admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange on 12 June 2015.

On 13 July 2022, the Company raised gross proceeds of US$750,000, due to lender restrictions on the DPA 1 Limited Topco balance, through the issue of 30,000,000 additional ordinary shares in the capital of the Company at a price of US$0.025 per share. These additional ordinary shares were admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange on 15 July 2022.

In total there are now 239,333,333 ordinary shares in issue with voting rights.

In addition to the equity raised above in 2013, the Group also utilised external debt to fund the initial acquisition of the aircraft. Further details are given within this summary section.

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE

The Company's investment objective is to obtain income and capital returns for its shareholders by acquiring, leasing and then, when the Board considers it appropriate, selling aircraft (the 'Asset' or 'Assets').

THE BOARD

The Board comprises of independent Directors (the 'Directors') or (the 'Board'). The Directors of the Board are responsible for managing the business affairs of the Company and Group in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation and have overall responsibility for the Company's and Group's activities, including portfolio and risk management while the asset management of the Group is undertaken by DS Aviation GmbH & Co. KG (the 'Asset Manager').

THE ASSET MANAGER

The Asset Manager has undertaken to provide asset management services to the Company and Group under the terms of an asset management agreement but does not undertake any regulated activities for the purpose of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG)

The Group recognises the Paris Agreement on climate change. The Group operates NTA ('New Technology Aircraft'); specifically Boeing 787-8's equipped with Rolls Royce Trent-1000 engines which are 20% more fuel efficient on a revenue-per-kilometre basis than similar comparable legacy engine aircraft. The Board has taken steps to reduce its own travelling and maximises the use of virtual meetings within the Board and with all its key service providers.