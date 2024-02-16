DP Eurasia NV - master franchisee of the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Georgia - Says its store count is at 796 as of December 31, including 690 Domino's Turkey stores. Adds that its Coffy brand "is profitable, operates in a market with high frequency of coffee consumption and is on the path to become one of the top five coffee brands in Turkey" by the end of 2024.
Current stock price: 102.00 pence, down 1.7%
12-month change: doubled from 49.10p
By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter
